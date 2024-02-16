Hot Deal: Save Up To 42% On EcoFlow Portable Power Stations + Solar Panels

Who knew that Valentine’s Day could bring big discounts on portable power stations and the solar panels to charge them with? Although Valentine’s Day is usually a day just for chocolates and flowers and other such goodies, another sure way of saying “I love you” could be procuring an EcoFlow backup power supply for your Valentine and yourself, either for emergencies or for off-grid adventures or both.

Sure, Valentine’s Day has already passed, but that doesn’t mean the savings on EcoFlow products have ended, because there are still plenty of great sale prices on the company’s portable power stations through the 17th of February.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro + two 220W solar panels bundle is on sale right now for $3299, which is 35% off of its regular retail price of $5126, a savings of $1827. Plus, when you order now, you’ll also get a free folding wagon, which can come in handy whether you’re hauling around this power station or using it as a camping or tailgate accessory.

“A single DELTA Pro unit packs a 3600W AC output, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost technology. Power 99.99% heavy-duty devices at home, outdoors, or at work. You can even pair two units together to achieve 7200W.

“For the first time ever with a portable power station, you can charge up at thousands of EV stations worldwide. This unique charging method gives you up to 3400W fast charging on the go.”

Need more battery capacity? The DELTA Pro Portable Power Station + DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery bundle is also on sale for 37% off its regular price of $6498, bringing the price down to $4099, a savings of $2399.

“DELTA Pro’s Smart Extra Battery benefits from all the charging methods DELTA Pro has, including 6500W MultiCharge. That means you can charge anytime, anywhere as long as your extra battery is connected to DELTA Pro. Once connected, they’ll charge/discharge in unison, keeping the battery percent level across both units.”

Maybe you’re looking for something a bit smaller, in which case the DELTA Max 2000 + 220W portable solar panel bundle might be of interest. It’s currently 42% off its regular retail price of $2748, bringing the price down to just $1599, a savings of $1149.

There are plenty more EcoFlow power stations and solar panels at discounted prices right now for the company’s Valentine’s Day sale, which can be explored here.

