Hot Deal: 40% Off Renogy 100W Flexible Solar Panels

Let’s say you have an RV like an Airstream, with all of its beautiful curves, but you want to add solar panels to it. Or maybe you’d like to outfit some other non-flat surface, such as on a boat or van or utility trailer, with solar panels, so you need them to be flexible enough to be installed close to flush to the surface — and you’d also like them to be lightweight enough to not affect the vehicle in any way.

That’s not asking too much, is it? Absolutely not, because with today’s ultra-thin solar cells, solar panels can be made flexible enough and light enough to be installed just about anywhere. And they no longer cost an arm and a leg, so getting started in small scale solar is cheaper and easier than ever before, especially if you look for hot deals, such as this one from Renogy.

Renogy’s 100W flexible solar panels, which are regularly $205.99, are on sale right now for just $122.99, which is a very respectable 40% off of retail. They’re only one-tenth of an inch thick, can be bent up to 240 degrees, and weigh just 4 pounds each.

“The Renogy 100W Flexible Solar Panel is anything but traditional. Perfect for marine use or placement on top of a van or vehicle with an IP68 rated waterproof junction box and IP67 rated solar connectors, the Renogy 100W Lightweight Solar Panel is ultra-thin and capable of flexing up to 240 degrees. It’s 75% lighter and 95% thinner compared to the traditional 100W rigid counterpart, making it an ideal alternative for load-sensitive structures and uneven surfaces.”

And while you’re shopping for solar panels, don’t forget to look for a charge controller and batteries and cables to connect them all. If you need more insight into setting up a small solar system, be sure to check out this free guide from Low Tech Magazine.

