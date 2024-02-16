EPA’s Carbon Standards Are a Powerful Tool
The EPA’s standards to curb carbon emissions from power plants are crucial to addressing climate change. Strong and comprehensive rules are needed to address this major source of carbon pollution.
Power plants are the nation’s second-largest source of carbon emissions after transportation, and, after years of delay, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed new standards to address this pollution. The EPA says it plans to finalize those standards in April 2024. For years, NRDC has led the charge for these rules to curb power plant pollution.
Linked below are important public comments, reportss, mapping resources, and blogs that explain the legal and technical basis for the standards, and provide recommendations for how to strengthen them. Please contact Mark Drajem if you have any questions.
POLICY RESOURCES
- Reliability Within Reach: A Clean, Dependable Electric Grid for the Future Requires Improvements Today — Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Curbing Power Plant Carbon Pollution Under the Clean Air Act — Fact Sheet (PDF)
- The EPA’s Power Plant Carbon Rules Can Be Built to Last — Issue Brief (PDF)
- Review of Expected Resource Adequacy in PJM under Stress Conditions and High Demand during Summer and Winter Peak Periods — Report (PDF)
STATE RESOURCES
- Clean Electricity Michigan: How Federal Policy Can Deliver Clean Air and Improved Health — Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Clean Electricity Pennsylvania: How Federal Policy Can Deliver Clean Air and Improved Health for the Keystone State — Fact Sheet (PDF)
FORMAL COMMENTS
- Comments of NRDC and Clean Air Task Force on Reliability Issues (PDF)
- Comments from Clean Air Task Force and NRDC, Joined by The Nature Conservancy (PDF)
- Post-Conference Comments of NRDC and Clean Air Task Force on FERC (PDF)
- NRDC Comments on Protecting Communities by Reducing the Risk of Co-Pollutant Increases (PDF)
- Comments from NRDC and Other Groups on Burning Biomass in Power Plants (PDF)
- Comments from NRDC and Other Groups on the Social Cost of Carbon (PDF)
