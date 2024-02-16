EPA’s Carbon Standards Are a Powerful Tool

The EPA’s standards to curb carbon emissions from power plants are crucial to addressing climate change. Strong and comprehensive rules are needed to address this major source of carbon pollution.

Power plants are the nation’s second-largest source of carbon emissions after transportation, and, after years of delay, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed new standards to address this pollution. The EPA says it plans to finalize those standards in April 2024. For years, NRDC has led the charge for these rules to curb power plant pollution.

Linked below are important public comments, reportss, mapping resources, and blogs that explain the legal and technical basis for the standards, and provide recommendations for how to strengthen them. Please contact Mark Drajem if you have any questions.

POLICY RESOURCES

STATE RESOURCES

Courtesy of NRDC.

