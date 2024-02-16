AI-Driven Carbon Credits Platform CEEZER Secures €10.3 Million in Series A Funding

CEEZER, the leading enterprise grade digital platform for high-quality, verified carbon credits, has secured €10.3 million in its latest Series A funding round led by HV Capital, with investors Norrsken VC, Picus Capital and Carbon Removal Partners. The company announced this funding will be used to advance its US presence, building out product, and strengthen its team, improving customer service for its growing list of clients.

The company operates a “data-centric platform for companies seeking high-impact compensation solutions,” is also rolling out carbon portfolio financing solutions, expanding its services beyond its core digital platform connecting carbon credit buyers and sellers.

This major investment signals a growing commitment by investors to take carbon markets seriously. The UN has long emphasized the development of carbon markets to finance climate action goals and slow climate change. However, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) revealed that global financial flows are three to six times lower than they need to be by 2030. A system designed to both discourage carbon emissions, while generating financing, carbon markets promise the best solution to tackle climate change at scale.

Why does this matter? Companies like CEEZER function to open up access to carbon markets, ultimately accelerating carbon trading, particularly in the realm of voluntary carbon markets, the voluntary issuance, buying, and selling of carbon credits largely undertaken by corporate entities. CEEZER streamlines not only carbon credit trade, but access to solutions like high-quality and permanent CO2 removal, making it even easier, faster, and safer, according to its founder and CEO, Magnus Drewelies.

“This marks a pivotal moment for CEEZER and our mission to enhance transparency and accessibility within the carbon market,” states Drewelies. “With the funding, we can extend our global footprint and enable more companies to proficiently manage their carbon credit portfolios, optimize climate impact, and ultimately deliver on ambitious climate strategies.”

Proto carbon markets have been around since 2005, when the European Union launched the world’s first international emissions trading system (ETS). However, since then, companies navigating the complexities of carbon markets and integrating new technologies like carbon removal and reduction have faced many challenges over the years — varied standards, inconsistent credit quality data, and significant price differences making it difficult for businesses to align impact, budget, and risk effectively. CEEZER works directly with its corporate clients, supporting them to select and purchase the right credits to meet their emission targets.

CEEZER is the most sophisticated platform serving as a bridge between the global carbon market for both buyers and sellers, providing an organized and verifiable showcase for sellers, while offering toolkits for buyers to manage their carbon portfolios. According to the company, its platform utilizes over 3.5 million data points and employs scientific, AI-driven, and peer-reviewed methodologies, to clarify quality, risk, and impact differences among projects, demystifying the purchase process and simplifying decision-making as well as managing the carbon credits longterm as part of the corporate balance sheets.

Given that corporations are responsible for the lion’s share of fossil fuel emissions, companies like CEEZER offering professional services to help them more meaningfully participate in carbon markets offer an optimistic pathway in addressing climate change.

At the moment, CEEZER’s portfolio of clients includes over 50 corporate customers including Siemens and Zooplus, working directly with more than 150 project developers to find sustainable climate finance solutions, and ultimately a net-zero economy.

Its investors are enthusiastic:

“CEEZER is at the forefront of architecting key infrastructure for the voluntary carbon market. They bring unmatched transparency and streamline transactions,” emphasizes David Kuczek, General Partner at HV Capital. “By leveraging a data-centric and holistic approach, CEEZER has emerged as the prime platform for corporate carbon buyers seeking high-impact portfolio compensation solutions. Partnering with the CEEZER team, we’re not just excited about driving meaningful climate action; we are also tapping into the immense market potential.” and Tove Larsson, General Partner at Norrsken VC concludes: “Securing this impressive Series A funding during the VC winter emphasizes CEEZER’s leadership and impact in the voluntary carbon market. We’re thrilled to support the team as they enhance transparency and accessibility within this crucial sector.”

After nearly 20 years of slow growth related to carbon markets, it seems the investors are ready for a fresh approach to streamlining adoption, and are looking to companies like CEEZER.

