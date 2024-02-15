U.S. Department of Energy Announces Winners of 2023 Geothermal Collegiate Competition

Leer en Español

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the winners of the 2023 Geothermal Collegiate Competition, an annual challenge that offers college students experience in the renewable energy industry and the chance to win cash prizes for developing real-world geothermal solutions. Team GeoTribe from the University of Oklahoma won first place in the Technical Track and Aurora Geothermal Solutions from Columbia University and Princeton University took first in the Policy Track for their innovative proposals for geothermal systems in communities across the country. Each first-place team will receive a $10,000 cash prize plus funding to host a community event where they will present their projects and discuss geothermal.

“These teams did a tremendous job looking at ways geothermal energy can serve their communities with clean, reliable heating and cooling—24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “We’re always impressed by the caliber of projects brought to this competition. Seeing such ingenuity in action gives us an exciting glimpse at the possibilities ahead as these students help us shape our clean energy future.”

Technical Track teams designed a geothermal heating and cooling system from the ground up for a proposed community of their choice. Teams in the Policy Track, which was offered for the first time this year, conducted an analysis of the regulatory environment and economic feasibility for a proposed geothermal system. Second place teams will receive a $6,000 cash prize.

The first-place projects are:

Technical Track: The winning team from The University of Oklahoma designed a system of geothermal wells to heat and cool the Osage Nation’s 40,000-square-foot greenhouse, supporting efforts for native food sovereignty in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The greenhouse was established during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a breakdown in the Tribe’s food system. The proposed geothermal system design would help alleviate the challenge of maintaining a constant year-round growing temperature.

The winning team from The University of Oklahoma designed a system of geothermal wells to heat and cool the Osage Nation’s 40,000-square-foot greenhouse, supporting efforts for native food sovereignty in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The greenhouse was established during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a breakdown in the Tribe’s food system. The proposed geothermal system design would help alleviate the challenge of maintaining a constant year-round growing temperature. Policy Track: Columbia and Princeton Universities partnered with the Native Village of Elim to explore geothermal options for the 330-person Alaskan town. The team’s economic analysis of their proposed ocean-based closed-loop geothermal heating and cooling system found that system costs could be recouped in as little as 14 years, advancing clean energy in a manner consistent with the Inupiat way of living from the land and saving residents more than 2.3 million gallons of fuel oil and 70 million pounds of wood over 30 years.

The second-place projects are:

Technical Track: Kyle White’s Team from the University of Tulsa took second place for designing a system to bring geothermal to the Lorton Performance Center—a musical and performance arts hub that currently accounts for 6% of the university’s heating and cooling costs—by using horizontal piping installed under a nearby athletic field.

Kyle White’s Team from the University of Tulsa took second place for designing a system to bring geothermal to the Lorton Performance Center—a musical and performance arts hub that currently accounts for 6% of the university’s heating and cooling costs—by using horizontal piping installed under a nearby athletic field. Policy Track: Davidson Lab’s Team from the University of California San Diego proposed using federal incentives to revitalize the Boise Cascade Mill—a brownfields site in Cascade, Idaho—with a geothermal system that could meet an 8.6-GWh annual energy demand for over 2,800 residents while creating nearly 100 local jobs.

“We are excited to support these teams as they plan their community events, providing a real-world, hands-on learning experience while students are still in school,” said Elisabet Metcalfe, Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Lead for the Geothermal Technologies Office. “Part of any new geothermal development is engaging with the local community, so this is a key part of this year’s competition.”

EERE’s Geothermal Technologies Office has funded the Geothermal Collegiate Competition for more than 10 years, supporting workforce development and giving students a chance to gain resume experience in the geothermal industry while still in school. The GCC is now a part of DOE’s American-Made collection of prizes and competitions.

Interested in competing in the next edition? Learn more through the competition website.

Courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here