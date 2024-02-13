The BMW CE 02 eParkourer Is A Funky Entry-Level Electric Motorcycle

BMW launched a small electric motorcycle last year, and we didn’t even notice. Maybe part of the reason for that was because BMW doesn’t consider the CE 02 an e-motorbike or an e-scooter, but rather something new altogether — an eParkourer. I mean, it looks like a motorcycle and drives like a motorcycle, but who are we to question the company’s choice of an all-new classification?

“Electric moped? Pedelec? Electric scooter? Nope! The eParkourer is the icon of the new Urban Mobility scene. It moves through the city like a traceur. Fast, agile, creative. And takes it by the storm.”

The BMW CE 02, which follows the company’s CE 04 scooter as an entry into 2-wheeled e-mobility, was announced via press release in July of 2023, but the news hype cycle seemed to pass it right by until just recently, when several publications got a chance to take one for a ride. CleanTechnica wasn’t invited, so we’ll just have to point you to MotorTrend and Wired for a hands-on review, and stick with just the basics here instead.

When introducing the CE 02 last year, this is what BMW had to say about it:

“The new BMW CE 02 represents a new way of accessing BMW Motorrad. It’s electric, it appeals especially to young people and it’s neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter. It’s an eParkourer. Created for the city and the urban environment. Nimble, practical, robust and reduced to the essentials in terms of design. Large wheels meet the demand for robustness and at the same time ensure riding fun on many terrains.”

The CE 02 is available in two configurations — one with a 4 kW motor that is limited to 45 km/h so as to comply with e-bike regulations, and one with an 11 kW motor with a top speed of 95 km/h. The 4 kW version is kind of like an overgrown electric bike or an electric moped, whereas the 11 kW version is a mini-motorcycle, as a motorcycle license is required in most places, and its top speed is high enough to keep up with most traffic on surface roads.

This little electric BMW is packed full of features, as anyone buying a BMW would expect, and it’s also got an interesting choice of a couple of ride modes so that the rider can choose whichever one best fits their riding style or their route:

“The new CE 02 comes with two standard ride modes: “Flow” and “Surf”. “Flow” offers the optimal drive set-up for floating along in urban traffic with a softer throttle response and medium energy recuperation. “Surf” provides a ride experience familiar to surfers: A direct throttle response permits dynamic acceleration, and zero recuperation enables maximum coasting and effortless cruising. The “Flash” driving mode is available as a sporty and dynamic addition and is part of the optional HIGHLINE package. In this mode, the new eParkourer from BMW Motorrad provides a very responsive, sporty, and dynamic riding experience.”

According to BMW, the 11 kW version’s 48V 3.92 kWh battery can be fully charged in just an hour and 40 minutes, and provides a range of up to 59 miles per charge. Pricing on the CE 02 starts at $7,599, and the company has a configurator online for customers to price and build the version they want.

