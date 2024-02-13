Ridepanda Helps Companies Offer Green Commuting Perks With E-Bike Subscriptions

Companies can help their employees clean up their commutes by offering e-bike and e-scooter subscriptions as a company benefit, and Ridepanda is here to make that process as easy as possible. Ridepanda acts as a one-stop-shop for employees to pick the micromobility option that best suits them, and then offers a monthly subscription service for the e-bike or scooter, which the employee’s company can either directly subsidize through Ridepanda, or can offer the employee a reimbursement for the subscription.

The e-mobility startup, which originally began as direct-to-consumer business but has pivoted to helping enterprise customers to reduce their employees’ carbon footprint, offers a range of vetted e-bikes and scooters from brands such as Specialized, Giant, Brompton, Momentum, and more. Once a company has been onboarded with Ridepanda, employees can pick out the e-bike or scooter they want in the online portal (which is customized for each company), and either pick it up in person in Seattle, San Francisco, or New York, or have it shipped directly to them.

Along with the e-bike or scooter itself, the monthly subscription, which starts at $45, also includes a helmet, a lock, and a tire pump, as well as free preventative maintenance (tune-ups) and labor for repairs for normal wear and tear. Ridepanda also provides theft insurance with a $500 deductible, as well as coverage for accident damage with a $100 deductible. Companies can choose the level of subsidy they want to provide for their employees, either partial coverage or full coverage of the subscription, and employees have the option to buy out their e-bike or scooter after a year’s subscription.

Ridepanda recently received $7.5M in funding in a second seed round led by Blackhorn Ventures and Yamaha Motor Ventures, and included investments from Proeza Ventures, Porsche Ventures, Oyster Ventures, Somersault Ventures, General Catalyst, and others. The funding will help Ridepanda in its mission of having “100,000 employees commuting to and from work, living an active lifestyle, on a Ridepanda vehicle by 2026.”

The company already has a great list of corporate clients who are using the Ridepanda platform, including Google, Amazon, Apple, SalesForce, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, among others.

Offering a subsidy on green commuting options is a great way for companies to start putting their sustainability programs to work not just by issuing an ESG report or buying carbon offsets, but by helping to directly reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution locally, while also providing an indirect bonus of supporting a healthier lifestyle for its employees. Find out more at Ridepanda.

H/T Fast Company

