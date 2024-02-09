Hot Deal: Renogy 100 Watt Solar Panel Starter Kit Is 46% Off Right Now

If you’re interested in setting up a small solar electricity system for your shed, RV, boat, tiny house, or other off-grid use, this solar panel starter kit from Renogy will have you up and running in no time — just add batteries. And right now, it’s priced at 46% off of retail, so you can save some cash while you’re at it.

The Renogy Solar Panel Starter Kit includes an aluminum-framed 100W solar panel and mounting hardware, a 30A Wanderer PWM Charge Controller, and cables for connecting the panel to the charge controller and for connecting the charge controller to the battery. The company claims that the panel will produce about 500Wh of electricity per day with 5 hours of direct sunlight, and additional panels can be added to the system for an input of up to 400W.

The Cell Efficiency can reach 22%. The bypass diodes ensure that the panel has an excellent performance in a low-light environment and the TPT back sheet dissipates excess heat to ensure smooth output performance.

Advanced encapsulation material with multi-layered sheet laminations protects cells from physical damage and distortion, improving cell performance and providing a long service life.

The Wanderer PWM Charge Controller is compatible with four different types of batteries: Sealed, Gel, Flooded, and Lithium batteries. It also features advanced 4-stage charging (bulk, boost, float, and equalization) to ensure your battery is efficiently and safely charged to 100%.

The Wanderer PWM Charge Controller has a number of built-in protections to safeguard your systems, such as reverse polarity protection, battery overcharging protection, overload protection, and short circuit protection.

This 100w Solar Panel Kit includes all of the equipment necessary for building a new system. The included cables, Z-brackets, and pre-drilled holes on the back frame of the panel allow fast and secure mounting.

Regularly priced at $225.99, the Renogy 100W Solar Panel Starter Kit is currently 46% off, bringing the price down to just $121.99. And if you want to add three additional panels to it, the 100W solar panel by itself is on sale for $77.99, down 32% from its usual price of $114.99.

