Heybike Is Launching Its First Carbon Fiber E-Bike Soon
Heybike is about to launch what appears to be its first high-end e-bike, a lightweight carbon fiber all-terrain model with a 750W mid-drive motor. The new e-bike is named Hero, and it’s a full-suspension fat tire bike that looks capable of taking on a wide variety of terrain, from singletracks to city streets, and its mid-drive motor is capable of putting out up to 160Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 864Wh battery, which is claimed to enable a range of up to 60 miles per charge.
“HERO redefines performance with its advanced 750W mid-drive motor, offering exceptional stability, up to 160Nm torque, and a host of benefits. Effortlessly conquer diverse terrains — steep slopes, rugged trails — turning each ride into an exhilarating adventure. Experience unparalleled control with precise motor control and a torque sensor that learns and adjusts to your pedaling style, ensuring seamless, automatic gear shifts for a smooth and balanced journey. Benefit from improved weight distribution, efficient power transfer, extended range, enhanced torque, and optimized performance, all thanks to the mid-drive motor’s design.”
You can get a brief introduction to the Heybike Hero in the below video from CES 2024:
According to Heybike, the carbon fiber frame of the Hero weighs just 2.8 kg (~6 lb), which is more than a third lighter than an aluminum frame, and although the company hasn’t specified the weight of the full bike, it’s probably safe to say that the Hero is going to be among the lighter e-bikes on the market right now. Heybike will be offering a 10-year warranty on the bike frame, but pricing has not been announced for the Hero yet. The Hero will be launched via Indiegogo, and the company is currently offering a $500 voucher for use in the crowdfunding campaign for a $50 fee, so if you’re interested in being one of the first to own a carbon fiber e-bike from Heybike, you can get more details here.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Latest CleanTechnica TV Video
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.