This Tiny Electric Scooter Can Fit In Your Backpack

When it comes to last-mile transportation choices, we’ve seen interest in a lot of different products wax and wane over the last few years (electric skateboards, I’m looking at you), but one aspect that the most popular ones tend to have is that they are compact enough to be carried with and stored during the work or school day.

E-bikes are great, but if they aren’t convenient or easy to take on the metro or bus or up and down stairs and in and out of elevators, they’re probably not going to be used as often. Electric scooters, however, can be an appropriate choice, but even they have a bare minimum of weight and size, which can still put off potential buyers for whom space is a premium.

However, the Arma scooter might just be the answer, because it folds up into the size of a (fat) laptop and weighs just 10 pounds, making it the smallest and lightest electric scooter on the market. The Arma measures about 12″ by 8.25″ by 4″ when folded up, which is small enough to fit into a backpack or be carried like a briefcase, as well as easily be stored out of the way when not in use.

According to SHIMIZU, the brand behind the Arma, this little folding scooter has a 250W motor that can get up to speeds of about 15 mph (24 km/h), and has a range of about 7 miles. The battery, which takes about 2 hours to charge, is swappable, so with an extra battery on hand, riders can effectively have double that range between charging sessions.

“Arma is far more than just an e-scooter; it’s your ally in mastering urban landscapes. Designed with comfort in mind and constructed for durability, Arma redefines city travel. Our revolutionary design merges practicality with sophistication, delivering a riding experience that doesn’t just get you there, it makes a statement.”

Originally launched on Kickstarter, the Arma attracted more than triple the campaign goal, and the team has now made the scooter available through an Indiegogo Indemand campaign, with shipping to backers beginning in July 2024. Of course, since backers of crowdfunding campaigns do not have any guarantees that the product will be shipped on time (or ever, to be honest), keep that in mind before choosing to put any money into a campaign, and don’t pledge an amount you aren’t prepared to lose. That being said, the early bird pricing on an Arma scooter is $1,063, which is 30% off of its eventual retail price of about $1,500, or for the enthusiast, there’s an option to buy 3 for the price of 2.

Images: Arma EV

