Hot Deal: $600 Off The Blix Packa Electric Cargo Bike

As more people are beginning to explore e-bikes as car replacements or to reduce car trips, those who are serious about it are leaning more toward electric cargo bikes, and there’s no shortage of options on the market right now.

Electric cargo bikes are kind of like the minivans or SUVs of the e-bike world, as they have plenty of room for the rider to carry a lot more stuff, perhaps even hundreds of extra pounds-worth. With an electric motor doing most of the work, riding an e-cargo bike isn’t really that much different than riding a regular bike, except perhaps for the different center of gravity when fully loaded. And as more companies start to produce compact cargo bikes (AKA utility bikes), the days of having to choose a super-long cargo bike are over, because these compact versions are just about the same size as a standard e-bike, such as the Blix Packa.

We’ve ridden and reviewed a couple of different e-bike models from Blix, including the Packa, which Kyle wrote about a few years ago:

“The Packa is unique in that it is a compact electric cargo bike that fits an impressive amount of functionality into a nose-to-tail footprint of 81 inches that’s just a hair longer than most traditional bikes. It does this while lowering the stepover height to what is one of the lowest step frames available on a cargo bike. That is a critical feature for riders hauling around serious amounts of weight, as it is not easy to dismount a bike with a traditional high top tube when there are two kids, a dog, or a load of groceries sitting on the extended rear rack.”

Right now, the newest iteration of the Blix Packa electric cargo bike is on sale for $600 off of its regular retail price of $2099, which brings the price down to just $1499. The Packa features a 750W (1350W peak) rear hub motor paired with a 48V 614Wh battery, which gives the bike a range of up to 45 miles per charge, or buyers can choose the dual battery version for a range of up to 80 miles per charge. Blix has a number of accessories available for the Packa that can help with hauling, including a “VIP Section” for kids to ride on, and right now buyers can get a front rack, a board for the back rack, and running boards for free.

Blix also has a few other e-bikes on sale right now, including the fat tire Ultra and the Aveny city bike.

