Climate Mayors Urge Biden Administration to Finalize the Strongest Possible Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles to Reduce Pollution & Improve Air Quality for Cities

75 members of the Climate Mayors organization and Electrification Coalition urge President Biden to protect public health, address the climate crisis, and align with the heavy-duty vehicle industry’s commitment to transition to zero-emission vehicles

Today, 75 members of Climate Mayors sent a letter urging the Biden Administration to finalize the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) strongest proposed rule for the GHG Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles — Phase 3 rule (HDV rule). Climate Mayors across the US are already making innovative strides to decarbonize the transportation sector through the EV PURCHASING COLLABORATIVE — a Partnership between Climate Mayors and the Electrification Coalition. Mayors are ready to support a strong final EPA rule that provides public health and climate benefits for their communities.

The proposed rule would accelerate the transition from larger Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EVs) — like trucks and buses — reducing carbon pollution, improving air quality, and cutting fuel and maintenance costs. The EPA forecasts, depending on the vehicle type, that their proposed rule would lead to 25-50% of new zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle sales by 2032. Additionally, electrification of heavy-duty vehicles is especially vital for the public health of low-income communities and communities of color, who are overburdened by the harmful pollution of heavy-duty trucks and buses..

Hundreds of communities and school districts are prepared to electrify transit and school buses, and many Climate Mayors cities across the country are already transitioning medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Simultaneously, business leaders and manufacturers are making unprecedented commitments to supply zero-emission trucks. With the transportation sector accounting for 29% of GHG emissions nationally, this transition is mission critical to meeting our national climate ambitions. Luckily, electrifying the dirtiest trucks and buses is possible in the very near term.

As the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) continue to support progress in zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle manufacturing, consumer adoption, expansion of charging and fueling infrastructure, and more, the Biden Administration has the crucial opportunity now to align its deployments of IRA funds to support electric truck manufacturing and infrastructure expansion. The signatories of the letter emphasize that the time is now to accelerate the adoption of heavy-duty EVs and support the strongest proposed GHG standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles-Phase 3.

“The technology to transition medium and heavy-duty fleets is already here, and our cities are standing by, ready and eager to deliver the necessary infrastructure to fast track progress toward a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable future for generations to come,” said Cleveland Mayor and Climate Mayors Chair, Justin M. Bibb. “It is essential that the Biden Administration finalize the strongest possible EPA rule for heavy-duty vehicles. A strong rule would mean cutting down on smog, soot, and carbon emissions in our cities and reducing air pollution that disproportionately impacts the health and well-being of communities of color.”

“Local leaders continue to be on the forefront of ensuring a climate ready future for our kids and grandkids and we need continued federal support,” said Boise Mayor and Climate Mayors Vice-Chair, Lauren McLean. “The proposed rule would help catalyze crucial progress toward that future, and we ask the Biden Administration to join us now in building the momentum to make it possible.”

“We have a historic opportunity to accelerate progress towards decarbonizing our transportation sector by supporting the strongest proposed emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles yet,” said Kate Wright, Climate Mayors’ Executive Director. “We thank the Biden administration for considering our request to help support the heavy-duty vehicle industry in meeting its zero-emissions commitment.”

“Decarbonizing heavy-duty vehicles helps clean our air, improve public health, and save money. Madison has moved aggressively to reduce climate pollution from heavy duty vehicles in our fleet, but we need support from the federal government,” said Madison, WI Mayor and Climate Mayors Chair Emeritus, Satya Rhodes-Conway. “We hope that the Biden Administration will meet the moment with us, and help bring about a healthier, greener and more prosperous future in cities across the country.”

“Heavy-duty trucks create a disproportionate amount of emissions, particularly in our most marginalized communities, so we must enact the strongest possible emissions standards,” said Electrification Coalition Executive Director Ben Prochazka. “In doing so, we can accelerate freight electrification and finally end oil’s monopoly on freight vehicles. As the world shifts to electric transportation, we cannot fall behind other countries. The time is now to set strong standards, protect public health, and reduce our dependence on oil.”

Read the full letter and recommendations therein HERE.

About Climate Mayors: Climate Mayors is a bipartisan network that has mobilized more than 750 U.S. mayors since 2014, demonstrating climate leadership through meaningful actions in their communities. representing 46 states and nearly 60 million Americans, the climate mayors coalition reflects U.S. cities’ commitment to climate progress. For more information, please visit our WEBSITE and follow Climate Mayors on X and LINKEDIN. For media inquiries please contact climatemayors@fgsglobal.com.

Media Contact: climatemayors@fgsglobal.com

About Electrification Coalition: The Electrification Coalition is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that promotes policies and actions to facilitate the widespread adoption of plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) on a mass scale to overcome the economic, public health and national security challenges that stem from America’s dependence on oil. ELECTRIFICATIONCOALITION.ORG

News courtesy of Climate Mayors.

