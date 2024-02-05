Over Half of 2022 Bike Trips in USA Were for Social or Recreational Purposes
Fifty-two percent of all bike trips in 2022 were for social or recreational purposes. The next most common trip purpose was for church/school, followed by commuting from home to work. In total, there were about 2.2 billion bike trips taken in 2022.
Source: Federal Highway Administration, 2022 NextGen National Household Travel Survey Core Data, U.S. Department of Transportation, Washington, DC.
Fact #1328 Dataset. See more Transportation Facts of the Week.
Courtesy of U.S. DOE Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy
