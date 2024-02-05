Hot Deal: Save $500 On This Compact Utility E-Bike From Velotric

One effective step in transitioning to a lower carbon lifestyle is reducing car trips, and e-bikes are perfect for this, as they can take a lot of the effort out of pedaling, so running errands on a bicycle doesn’t have to require getting (as) sweaty, and e-bikes can effectively flatten hills as well, figuratively speaking. A conventional e-bike, however, doesn’t have a whole lot of room for carrying stuff with you, so an electric cargo bike might be the better option if you plan to replace a lot of car trips, as they are designed and built with carrying capacity in mind.

The larger cargo bikes can be a bit too long for many people, which may put off some potential buyers, but a smaller type of cargo bike, sometimes called a utility bike, can offer many of the same advantages as a full size cargo bike. A utility bike tends to have the same wheelbase as a standard bike, but is built beefier to handle heavier loads, and often have an extended rear rack for carrying cargo (or kids).

If a utility e-bike appeals to you, then take a look at the Velotric Go 1, which is currently on sale for $500 off its regular retail price. The Go 1 has a 500W (900W peak) rear hub motor and a 48V 14.4Ah battery, with an estimated range of up to 55 miles and a top speed of 25 mph. The Go 1 has a 440-pound total carrying capacity, with the rear rack being able to handle up to 120 pounds of cargo, and its upright riding geometry and stepover frame are perfect for errand running.

The Velotric Go 1 features 5 levels of pedal assist plus a throttle, a front suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, a head- and tail-light, and a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain. It has 20″ by 3″ tires, which have the effect of not only lowering the center of gravity and increasing maneuverability (compared to full-sized wheels), but also helping smooth out bumps and rough surfaces. The Go 1 usually sells for $1799, but is currently on sale for $1299, with free shipping to the continental US.

