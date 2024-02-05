Cyberdrop: A Bike-Touring Camper For Electric Cargo Bikes

If you’d like to go e-bike touring but don’t want to sleep in a tent or rent a hotel room, a tiny camper might be the way to go, but pulling a camper behind your e-bike could really kill your range. However, if your bicycle camper is electric-powered as well, like the Cyberdrop, then it just might be possible to go RV-ing with an e-bike.

The Cyberdrop, designed and built by Jeremiah Brown, is a unique addition to the bicycle camper world, and while it’s not yet in production, the prototype is putting some miles behind it as Brown recently rode from Ontario down to Florida, with plans to continue on to Argentina.

The current iteration of the Cyberdrop that Brown is riding is pulled by an electric Bullitt cargo bike with both a front hub motor and a rear hub motor, powered by a 72V 9.5 kW lithium battery pack located in the cargo area of the bike, and the front wheel on the Cyberdrop also has a hub motor as well. According to Brown, this setup allows for a range of up to 130 miles per charge, with the battery taking about 8 hours to charge via standard 110V outlet. In addition, the top of the trailer has a 1.4 kW solar array on it, allowing for at least a partial charge of the battery.

The Cyberdrop measures some 8 feet long and 46″ tall inside, which is enough room for a person up to 6’7″ tall, and allows for the occupant to be able to sit up inside it. The shell is similar to a modern RV, and according to Brown, offers “All weather comfort” within its aluminum framed cabin.

“CYBERDROP is designed to be weather tight and resilient. 1” XPS foam insulation seals out hot and cold temperatures. Neoprene foam gaskets cover all exposed interior aluminum framing, preventing condensation. The entire cabin is finished in a resilient hull liner fabric that will last a lifetime.

“No matter where you go, no matter how far, you will always have a comfortable home right behind you.

“Warm up quickly, or cool down fast. Prepare a meal insect-free, work on your laptop, or just relax. The Cyberdrop takes away the anxiety of long distance touring.”

According to the website, when setting up the Cyberdrop for sleeping, all that is required is lowering and securing four stabilizer legs, which keep the cabin stabilized and level, while also protecting its front fork from being overloaded. No mention is made of the weight of the Cyberdrop, or when it will actually be manufactured, but according to New Atlas, Brown has said that the price of the trailer itself (no e-bike included) could start at around CA$8,999 (~US$6,770).

