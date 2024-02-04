Sandia Uses Electric Grid Analytics To Combat Wildfire Risks & Aid Post-Wildfire Recovery

Wildfires impact the safety and security of society. The electric grid can initiate wildfires and is also susceptible to wildfires.

Sandia’s wildfire grid resilience program aims to mitigate and determine risk of ignition, reduce wildfire spread, and decrease consequences of major wildfires through new tools and better informed decision making. With improved information pre-wildfire, early response during wildfires, and accelerated recovery following wildfires, we can increase safety, minimize damage, and maximize energy availability.

Wildfire grid resiliency is important to national security

Our vision is to have the right information available at the right time to maximize the resilience of the U.S. electric power grid, minimize Public Safety Power Shutoffs, and maximize the security of people to wildfires, this includes:

Knowing and predicting risks pre-wildfire

Developing engineering tools and decision-making tools to optimize grid investments for planning-for and preventing future wildfires

Responding early and effectively during wildfires

Accelerating recovery following wildfires

Article above via Sandia National Labs.

Here’s more about Sandia’s wildfire grid resilience work:

Sandia’s wildfire grid resilience program aims to mitigate the ignition and decrease consequences of major wildfires through new tools and improved information pre-wildfire, early response during wildfires to increase safety and minimize damage, and accelerated recovery following wildfires to maximize energy availability.

Better wildfire modeling, monitoring, and planning tools allows significantly reduction in consequences once a wildfire ignites, and better grid devices can reduce the probabilities of grid ignited wildfires.

Responding early and effectively during wildfires is key to reducing wildfire consequences. A better understanding of wildfire ignition and lightning ignition probabilities can improve wildfire response time. Better grid component modeling and monitoring can reduce grid ignited wildfires and better uncertainty modeling and visualization can help decision makers understand when and if Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are needed and when and if evacuations are needed.

Why is wildfire grid resiliency important to national security?

Our vision is to have the right information available at the right time to maximize the resilience of the U.S. electric power grid and maximize the security of people to wildfires, this includes:

Knowing and predicting risks pre wildfire and developing tools aimed at planning for future wildfires

Responding early and effectively during wildfires

Accelerating recovery following wildfires

Sandia aims to help accelerate electric grid recovery efforts following wildfires by working closely with utilities and employing an agile optimized restoration process to ensure critical infrastructure is returned to service quickly and effectively.

Wildfire Resilience Program Goals

Our research is divided into three main categories of action to help appropriately address wildfire needs: pre-wildfire, during wildfire, and post-wildfire. Explore those in more detail here.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here