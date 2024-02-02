Trek Launches The Marlin+, Electrifying Its Most Popular Mountain Bike

Trek has just announced the launch of a new electric mountain bike built on its popular Marlin model, calling it the “go-anywhere hardtail electric mountain bike,” and it comes in at a price point that is much more affordable than the other Trek e-bikes.

The Marlin+ has many of the same features as the Marlin, but has a 250W Active Line Plus mid-drive motor and an in-frame 400Wh battery providing the electric boost. The Marlin+ comes in two basic flavors, the Marlin+ 6 and the Marlin+ 8, in five different frame sizes, with medium and larger frames getting 29″ x 2.6″ tires and the small and extra small getting 27.5″ tires, and both bikes feature hydraulic disc brakes and a front suspension fork with up to 120mm of travel.

According to Trek, the new Active Line Plus mid-drive motor from Bosch delivers 50Nm of torque, “giving riders the boost they crave without feeling overwhelming.”

“Electric bikes are the most fun when you’re focused on the ride and not the controls. Marlin+ is built around that idea – the bike is loaded with technology that disappears underneath you when you’re riding, so you don’t have to fuss with settings and can just enjoy the ride.

“More bike riding, less button mashing: AUTO mode adaptive motor support adjusts assistance level automatically while you ride to help you stay in your flow. It recognizes speed reductions and tweaks support to match, so you’re always riding with just the right boost.”

While a mileage range isn’t specified, the company does say that the 400Wh battery pack is good for 2-4 hours of riding, and Trek will also soon be offering an optional 250Wh range extender battery that fits into a water bottle cage that can additional miles/hours to the Marlin+.

With Trek’s other electric mountain bikes are priced starting at $3,649 and go up to a jaw-dropping $13,999, the Marlin+ models offer the same Trek build quality and components that the company has built its reputation on, but the new models are more affordable, as the Marlin+ 6 will retail starting at $2,699 and the Marlin+ 8 is priced starting at $3499. The Marlin+ models will be available at select Trek retailers around the globe, as well as online at the Trek website. And if those are still to rich for your blood, Trek’s Red Barn Refresh has certified refurbished bikes for sale at a lower price point than new models.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here