Gocycle Launches An Electric Cargo Bike

One of the main disadvantages of riding a bike or e-bike for as a car replacement is their lack of carrying capacity. Sure, wearing a backpack allows for carrying a certain amount of personal gear, and adding a rear rack and panniers can add some extra storage space on the bike, but to be able to handle a lot more cargo weight (including children and pets), upgrading to a cargo bike is the way to go. It seems as if more e-bike companies are starting to get into the cargo bike space, and the latest announcement of a new electric cargo bike comes from Gocycle, which has been building unique-looking folding e-bikes for a number of years now.

Gocycle has two variations of its new electric cargo bikes, the CXi and the CX+, which are very similar and which also use the same design language as the rest of the company’s models, so there’s no mistaking what brand they are. The main difference between the two models is that CXi uses the company’s integrated Daytime Running Light (DRL) enabled handlebar, and the CX+ has Gocycle’s all-new Flofit® handlebar, “which brings a quantum leap in rider ergonomics and comfort.”

“Gocycle’s all-new Flofit® handlebar brings a quantum leap in rider ergonomics and comfort. Whether you prefer an upright riding position or a forward racing style, Flofit® adjusts to suit you. Its adjustable in reach, height, grip angle, as well as providing multiple hand positions and fingertip controls. The patent-pending tech is packaged and protected neatly inside the handlebar body which includes an optional Quad-lock® mounting point. One bolt provides easy access for brake adjustments and tuning. Exclusively available on the halo Gocycle CX+ variant.”

The CX models, like the rest of the Gocycle bikes, are lightweight and foldable, which is something most cargo bikes can’t claim — not only does the bike weigh in at just 51 pounds, but its unique design allows for it to fold up into a very tight space, which makes storage or transport much simpler. They are powered by Gocycle’s proprietary G4drive 500W front hub motor, which delivers more torque than that of the company’s previous models, and a 36V 10.4Ah battery pack with an estimated range of up to 50 miles per charge. The Shimano Nexus 5-speed Gates belt-drive is completely enclosed, virtually eliminating issues with greasy clothing or clothes getting caught in the chain.

These “family cargo” e-bikes use a torque sensor, not a cadence sensor, so the riding ‘feel’ is more natural, and the company’s “Predictive Shifting™” feature will automatically change gear depending on the rider’s speed, so it’s one less thing to think about while riding. The bikes can carry up to 480 pounds total, the rear rack can be fitted with a kid or pet carrier or panniers, so it certainly looks as if they are designed to be haulers and aren’t cargo bikes in name only.

The CXi will be priced starting at about $6,999, and the CX+ at about $7,999. Gocycle is now accepting pre-orders for the e-cargo bikes with a refundable deposit, and the company expects to begin making deliveries this fall.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here