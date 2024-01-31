U.S. Department of Energy: $31 Million to Improve Enhanced Geothermal Systems and Advance Thermal Energy Storage

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Geothermal Technologies Office (GTO) announced a funding opportunity of up to $31 million for projects that support enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) wellbore tools as well as the use of low-temperature geothermal heat for industrial processes. The combined Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) seeks projects in two topic areas:

Topic Area 1 : Funding of up to $23.1 million will support projects to address downhole cement and casing evaluation tools for use in high-temperature and hostile geothermal wellbores

: Funding of up to $23.1 million will support projects to address for use in high-temperature and hostile geothermal wellbores Topic Area 2: Funding of up to $7.9 million will support a demonstration project for low-temperature (<130◦ C) reservoir thermal energy storage (RTES) technology with applications to industrial processes.

Projects under Topic Area 1 will reduce costs and technical challenges associated with wellbore construction for EGS, which will expand opportunities to tap firm, flexible, domestic geothermal energy nationwide. Projects under Topic Area 2 can help reduce emissions from energy-intensive industrial heating processes and spur RTES technology towards being a long-term, reliable decarbonization technology for U.S. industry and manufacturing.

GTO anticipates making several awards over the course of fiscal years 2024–2028, with individual awards ranging between $100,000 and $10 million.

Letters of intent are due March 1, 2024, and full applications are due April 1, 2024. Learn more and read the full FOA.

Courtesy of the Geothermal Technologies Office.

