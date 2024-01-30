GoSun’s ELCAT Is An Affordable & Portable Solar Electric Boat

Is it too early in the year to start thinking about getting out on the water this spring and summer? It’s probably never too early to start looking at options for watercraft, as winter is an excellent time for window shopping, so if the purchase of a small boat this year is a consideration, the GoSun ELCAT electric boat might be worth putting on the list.

GoSun, which has made a name for itself with its line of solar products and appliances, including solar ovens, solar kitchens, and electric coolers, has recently added a new type of product to its lineup. The ELCAT, an inflatable catamaran-style electric boat, is powered by a 1.3kWh bank of lithium-ion batteries and propelled by a 1.3 kW electric motor.

The ELCAT measures 15 feet long by 8 feet wide by 6 feet tall when fully assembled, but folds down to 4 feet by 2 feet by 2 feet, and it weighs in at 264 pounds. It can carry up to 6 adults or more than 1,300 pounds total, and can hit speeds up to 6 knots. The company says, “Elcat will run all day at trolling speeds,” and with the addition of 200W of solar panels deployed on the roof, solar energy can be used to extend the boat’s range.

Currently, GoSun has the ELCAT on sale for $9,750 (regularly $12,750), but if you’d like to go to the next size up, the company’s Splash electric boat is bigger and can be outfitted with an optional steering console for easier navigating, Buyers of the Splash can also choose the optional transparent zippered windows and doors for a little more protection from the weather.

