Chart: New Light-Duty Plugin Vehicle Sales Topped 1 Million for First Time in 2023

Editor’s note: The following is an update from the U.S. Department of Energy on plugin vehicle sales growth in the United States. I recently published several EV sales reports for the U.S. that were only focused on full battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This one from the DOE feature is much shorter and simpler, but it does include plugin hybrids (PHEVs) for those who want to see those incorporated. If you missed my previous U.S. EV sales reports, those are here:

I also have at least one more article planned on 2023 sales. That one will focus on what share of different automakers’ sales are BEV sales. So, keep your eyes on our U.S. EV Sales tag for that report.

—Zach Shahan

Annual sales of EVs more than quadrupled from 2020 to 2023, with a period of rapid growth beginning in 2021 and culminating in more than one million EV sales for the first time in calendar year 2023. Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) represented about 20% of all plug-in vehicle sales in 2023. They, too reached record sales in 2023, with more than 250,000 sold. Cumulative sales of new light-duty plug-in electric vehicles since 2010 reached 4.7 million in 2023.

Note: Plug-in vehicles refers to both plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Update. Fact #1327 Dataset

View all Transportation Facts of the Week. Courtesy of U.S. DOE.

