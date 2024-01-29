Hot Deals: Save $500 On Several E-Bike Models From Heybike For The Next 3 Days

Even though Heybike has only been around for few short years, it’s rapidly making a name for itself in the e-bike market, and the company has a full line of affordable and high quality electric bikes, from compact folding bikes to commuter bikes to burly fat-tire off-road bikes. We’ve reviewed a couple of Heybike e-bikes already, including the Tyson, the Cityrun, and the Mars, so we know the company knows its stuff.

Heybike has several models of its e-bikes on sale right now for up to $500 off, and these sales are going away after January 31st, so be sure to take a closer look at the specs on these bikes right away if you’re interested in an affordable zero-emission transportation option.

Heybike Cityrun

The Cityrun, a commuter/city bike designed to be comfortable, practical, and safe, is powered by a 500W (800W peak) rear hub motor, coupled with a 48V/15Ah battery that is capable of a range of up to 65 miles per charge. It’s both pedal assist and has a throttle, and as a Class 2 e-bike is speed-limited to 21 mph. It features full fenders, a stepover frame, a front suspension fork, a tail/brake light with integrated turn signals, a headlight with an ‘auto-on’ function, a rear rack, and hydraulic disc brakes. The Cityrun regularly retails for $1599, but a flash sale on it brings the price down to just $1099, meaning you could also kit it out with a front rack and saddlebags and still save money over the full retail price.

Heybike Mars 2.0 Folding E-Bike

CleanTechnica’s own Tina Casey reviewed the Mars folding e-bike a few years ago, and the newest iteration of that bike, the Mars 2.0, is currently on sale for $500 off its regular price of $1499, bringing the price down to just $999. The Mars 2.0 is now powered by a 750W (1200W peak) rear hub motor and a removable 48V 12.5Ah battery said to be good for a range of up to 45 miles per charge. It has 20″ x 4″ fat tires, a front suspension fork, a rear rack, disc brakes, and a headlight and taillight.

Heybike Brawn Fat Tire E-Bike

The Brawn is a Class 3 e-bike (top speed 28 mph) with both pedal assist and a throttle, powered by a 750W (1200W peak) rear hub motor and a 48V 18Ah battery that is good for up to 65 miles of range per charge. It features 26″ x 4″ fat tires, a burly dual crown motorcycle-style hydraulic suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, a large “adaptive” headlight with an auto-on feature, and a taillight. In addition, the Brawn offers an interesting feature for the seat, as a hydraulic push-button seat post allows for quick adjustments to the height of the saddle. Fenders are an optional upgrade, as are a rear rack and a front basket, all of which would make the Brawn an excellent contender for an all-around commuter *and* off-road bike. It regularly retails for $1799, but it’s currently on sale for $300 off, bringing the price down to just $1499.

All of the Heybike models on sale right now can be seen here.

