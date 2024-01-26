Tesla 2023 IRA Document For Tax Credit — How To Get It

If you bought a Tesla in 2023 and are looking to get a tax credit from the US government, it seems it’s not as simple as it was when I bought my Tesla Model 3 in 2019. Apparently you need to get a certain “IRA Clean Vehicles Credit Report” from Tesla.

I don’t often go poking around my Tesla account on the website, since most Tesla stuff is handled via the app, so I imagine others also don’t spend much time there. But this is reportedly where you need to go to get the tax credit report. Here’s a post from a 2023 Tesla buyer from the Tesla Motors Club forum:

Go to Tesla.com/contactus then log into your account. It’ll then read “Ask a question” at the top of the page. Click the drop down & select “Generate 2023 IRA Document”. You’ll then enter select your VIN it pertains to & then enter your SSN. Select submit & it’ll give you a confirmation stating you should receive the document within 24hrs. I completed mine earlier this afternoon & already see it “IRA Clean Vehicles Credit Report” added to the document section of my Model Y. Hope this helps anyone who has yet to receive there’s. [sic]

Hopefully this is helpful to some buyers. One commenter responded, “Thanks for the info… I did not know that I needed to request this document from Tesla.” So, I imagine there are many others out there who don’t realize they need to get this document and who don’t know this is how to get it.

Good luck, and happy tax season.

