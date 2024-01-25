Segway Segues Into Energy Storage With Its Portable Power Stations

What was once a fairly small number of companies manufacturing portable power stations has now grown quite a bit, and not just companies with energy storage as their core competency, but also those which use batteries in their product line, and one of the latest ones to enter this growing market is Segway.

Segway initially launched its Cube Series of portable power stations on Kickstarter in September of 2023, and attracted more than $400,000 in pledges before that campaign closed. But since Kickstarter only allows sales through its platform while the campaign is running, Segway then launched an Indiegogo Indemand page, where it’s attracted an additional $150,000 in orders for its Cube Series products.

The Segway Cube Series, with the tagline “A Powerhouse with Cordless Expandable Capacity,” looks to be a strong contender in the portable power station market. The batteries that the Cube Series modules are built upon are described by Segway as being “UL-certified automotive grade LiFePO4 power cells,” said to be good for an estimated 4000 charge cycles — or almost 11 years off daily recharging.

The base unit is a 1kWh module capable of a max output of 2200W, and it has numerous ports to draw power from — 3 AC outlets, 4 USB-A outlets, 2 USB-C outlets, a cigarette lighter outlet, and 2 DC5525 outlets. Charging via an AC outlet takes 1.2 hours, which is pretty dang fast, or it can be charged via a 12V car outlet or via solar panels. The unit is IP56-rated, which is not fully dustproof or waterproof, but which is a pretty rugged designation, as the units should be able to withstand powerful jets of water from any direction, so a little random splashes or spills are unlikely to affect the units.

One key feature of the Cube Series, which is mentioned in its tagline, is that the capacity of the units can be expanded by adding another 1kWh battery pack to them — not by connecting them with a cord, but by stacking the base unit on top of the additional battery pack. Up to 4 additional packs can be added, making it possible to have a 5kWh portable power station on hand for all your backup or off-grid power needs, with a 4400W peak power output available.

You can see the full details of the Cube Series here, or go ahead and order one or more for yourself on the Indiegogo Indemand page, where the Cube 2000 has an early bird pricing of $1399 (MSRP $1749).

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here