EAV 2Cubed 4-Wheeled E-Cargo Bikes Could Replace Urban Delivery Vans

Vehicles that deliver goods and services contribute quite a bit of traffic congestion and air pollution (including particles from brake pads and tires) in cities and urban areas, as well as carbon emissions from their internal combustion engines, so moving toward cleaner and greener alternatives for last-mile delivery is a key opportunity for businesses. And while electric vehicles are one part of the equation, full-sized EVs also contribute to congestion (and a significant amount of tire particles), and aren’t necessarily the quickest or the cheapest option, so cargo bikes, especially electric cargo bikes, can have a big role to play in cleaning up urban logistics.

One of the objections to conventional cargo bikes that always seems to rear its ugly head is the fact that the amount of cargo they can carry is rather meager when compared to a full-sized van, but 4-wheeled electric cargo bikes (e-quadricycles, if you like) have the potential to really make a difference thanks to a much larger cargo carrying capacity.

A UK-based company, EAV, has an option that could be a great addition to fleets of delivery vehicles, and the 2Cubed has a lot going for it:

The 2Cubed has (wait for it) 2 cubic meters of cargo space, and a load limit of 150 kg (~330 lb), which isn’t nearly as much as what a full-sized van can carry, but considering its small form factor that can fit in bike lanes and be parked in a fraction of the space, plus its zero-emission drivetrain, it’s a practical alternative.

The 2Cubed has a covered cab for the driver (pedaler) so inclement weather is less likely to hamper deliveries, and its 60 Ah battery can cover up to 40 miles per charge, plus the batteries are swappable, so carrying a second battery on-board can double the range. The 2Cubed complies with EU e-bike regulations, so the units have a 250W motor and are limited to 15.5 mph (25 km/h).

The EAV website doesn’t list a purchase price for the 2Cubed, perhaps because they can be built in a variety of configurations (estimates are they cost somewhere north of €10,000), but interested parties can contact them for more information. The company also has a partnership with Zoomo, which offers leasing and financing options for these e-cargo bikes and other e-mobility solutions.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here