Switzerland-Based Solar Startup Perovskia Is Bringing Solar Indoors With Its Printed Perovskite Cells

Perovskia is a Switzerland-based startup that has developed a perovskite-based solar cell technology that can be printed directly onto glass. They’re currently utilizing this technology to enable solar cells to be added to indoor devices. They’re targeting indoor devices as perovskite solar cells have a linear production curve that doesn’t degrade as much as silicon solar cells do when indoors.

CleanTechnica connected with their team at CES 2024 and took a deep dive into their approach to solar and the path to global markets.

Their unique process allows them to build solar cells in just about any two dimensional shape. They are also extremely thin, allowing solar to go where no solar has gone before. After the cells are printed onto the glass substrate, they can then be wired into the device to provide power.

They’re also working on a technology that will allow them to directly print their perovskite solar cells onto printed circuit boards or PCBs. If successful, this technology would open up a wide range of new applications both in terms of the direct integration with printed circuits and an entirely new level of low profile solar cells.

Even with their current printing technology, Perovskia is exploring the use of ultra thin glass they can print directly onto. This rather linear extrapolation of currently technologies opens up even more possibilities with this next generation solar cell technology. As a technology being built by a startup, Perovskia’s solar cells are already competitive with silicon-based cells, though obviously they do still come at a premium due to the lower production volumes that come with bespoke projects, custom solutions, and startup volumes.

Even as a startup, Perovskia already has numerous customers all around the world. They are working on products for customers in the US, Israel, and beyond. Most of the cells they brought to CES were rather standard square cells but they also brought numerous novel shapes including rounded solar cells, narrow rectangular cells, and even a solar cell shaped like a double helix to demonstrate the technology’s ability to adapt and be printed in just about any shape imaginable.

For more information, head over to their website and check out the video below of an interview with founder Anand Verma.

