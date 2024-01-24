Hot Deals: Up To 40% Off On Portable Power Stations From BLUETTI & Anker

One of the big changes that advancements in battery chemistry has brought about for the average person, aside from the longer battery life in personal electronics, is the availability of portable power stations at an affordable cost. Before these portable power stations (also called ‘solar generators’) were widely available, if the power went out at home, or if you wanted reliable electricity when going off-grid, one of the only options was to run a gas or diesel generator.

For obvious reasons, such as the health risks, you shouldn’t run a generator indoors, and because even the quietest generators are noisy, they’re not a great option for homes or offices (though they certainly do have their uses). However, with a portable power station that uses lithium-ion or LiFePO4 batteries, access to clean, quiet power that is also conveniently located has become easier than ever before.

There are a variety of use cases where portable power stations can be very handy, whether that’s for emergency preparedness, as a power supply for an RV or a shed or workshop, to run appliances or tools when off-grid, or even to power a tailgate party or camping trip. And right now, there are a couple of hot deals from BLUETTI and Anker that can save you some serious cash on a portable power station.

The BLUETTI AC200MAX power station, which is a 2048Wh capacity unit with LiFePO4 batteries, capable of 2200W output through a variety of different outlets, supports dual charging (up to 900W solar and 500W AC), and can be expanded to 8192Wh of capacity with the addition of two BLUETTI B300 units. Regular retail price on the AC200MAX is $2159, but there’s currently a 40% discount deal on it, bringing the price down to just $1299.

Anker has its 2400W PowerHouse 767 priced at 30% off right now, and this 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack has a built-in handle and wheels for ease of transport, which can make a difference when having to move the 67-pound unit around. It also features rapid charging, which can bring the battery from 0 to 80% in just 1.4 hours, and comes with a 5-year warranty. It’s currently available for just $1399.

Anker is also offering its SOLIX F1200 portable power station with a 100W solar panel at 38% off, and this 1229Wh LiFePO4 unit can provide 1500W of output. With the addition of two more of those solar panels, it can be charged to 80% in 3.6 hours in direct sunlight, or it can be charged directly via an AC outlet. It also comes with a 5-year warranty, and is available for just $999 right now.

