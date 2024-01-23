Cumulative Sales of Plug-in Electric Vehicles Nearly 5 Million in USA — Chart
Cumulative sales of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), including all-electric (EVs) and plug in hybrids (PHEVs), have been growing at an increasing rate, particularly in the last three years. From the introduction of the first mass-market EVs and PHEVs in December of 2010, it took about eight years for cumulative PEV sales to reach 1 million. After that, it took less than three years to reach 2 million, just over a year to reach 3 million, and only nine months to reach 4 million cumulative sales.
Note: Includes both all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Update. Fact #1326. See more 2024 Facts of the Week.
Courtesy of U.S. DOE
