Euro 2024 E-Mobility Partner Is … BYD!

Well, this is an interesting turn of events. The Euros is one of the biggest things in Europe. Football (soccer) is the biggest sport in Europe, and the Euros is the biggest competition in international football aside from the World Cup. Adding to the importance and fun, like the World Cup, the Euros take place once every four years (since 1960). So, again, it’s a big deal — a really big deal.

Let’s jump to the electric vehicle market for a moment. Plugin electric vehicles account for 23% of all new vehicle sales in Europe, while full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) account for 15%. Naturally, Europe has a gigantic legacy auto industry, and many of these new electric cars come from those German, French, and other European auto brands. These automakers wield a lot of political power, and they want to continue to control and dominate the industry even as it electrifies. One challenge is that the largest and most competitive EV market in the world is the Chinese EV market, and brands that have led there are coming to Europe and trying to develop new sales networks. European legislators have started trying to limit or dampen the ability of Chinese automakers to compete in the European EV market, but it’s certainly not clear yet how effective that will be and how much or how little Chinese EV brands will grow there. And that’s what brings us back to the BYD–Euro 2024 news.

BYD is the largest EV seller in China, and the largest EV seller in the world overall. It is now selling EVs in Europe, but the company is still a tiny player there. However, clearly, the Chinese auto giant is looking to make inroads this summer. BYD is sponsoring UEFA’s Euro 2024 and will be its official e-mobility partner. The company is going to get a lot of attention and put its electric cars in front of the eyes of millions of Europeans in some of the most fun context possible. Expect people to be influenced.

Add on the fact that BYD has become very adept at designing and producing top-notch, attractive, high-tech electric cars at competitive price points. Europeans exposed to the brand — either for the first time or in more detail than ever before — should recognize that BYD’s EVs are compelling options in this new auto era, and they might be noticeably better than EVs from European brands those people are more familiar with.

Notably, Euro 2024 is being held in Germany — in 10 stadiums across the country. Germany, of course, is home to Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, Opel, Porsche, and other popular auto brands. It is also the largest auto market on the continent. It is also now Tesla’s European home. BYD is going to infiltrate the heart of its biggest competitors in Europe for more than a month (Euro 2024 goes from June 14 to July 14, but as we can already see, advertising starts much earlier). Big opportunities will be present at the 10 stadiums, with the chance to get people into BYD electric vehicles while surrounded by fun activities associated with their favorite sport. “BYD will have a vibrant presence at the official fan zones inviting fans to enjoy live match broadcasts and captivating entertainment to further elevate the football celebration experience through sustainable and engaging activities,” the company writes.

“Within each market, BYD will create a series of events and opportunities for customers, potential BYD customers and football fans to engage, enjoy and win once in a lifetime experiences that this partnership allows. BYD will also hold hundreds of events in BYD stores in countries across Europe to celebrate this prestigious championship together with football fans and customers.”

Stay tuned, and if you’re in Europe and enjoying the Euros this summer, let us know what you see on the ground with BYD and other electric vehicles.

