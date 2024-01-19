U.S. Department of Energy Announces $131 Million to Boost America’s Battery Supply Chain & Supercharge Electric Vehicle Innovation

Funded Projects Will Lower EV Technology Costs, Increase Driving Range, and Build a Sustainable, Secure Domestic Battery Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday announced more than $131 million for projects to advance research and development (R&D) in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging systems, and funding for a consortium to address critical priorities for the next phase of widescale EV commercialization. The advanced battery consortium will work towards developing advanced technologies that will decarbonize transportation and support R&D that is responsive to the needs of EV manufacturers and battery suppliers—engaging with key stakeholders, including universities, national laboratories, and manufacturers that supply critical materials and components to the battery industry. Securing the domestic battery supply chain and developing innovative solutions to electrify the transportation sector support President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and are crucial steps in achieving a clean energy future.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is helping drive forward the innovation and research needed to provide clean, cheap and accessible transportation solutions for all Americans,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David M. Turk. “The investments announced today will supercharge the development of a convenient and reliable EV network, and expand the domestic battery supply chain—securing our nation’s energy independence and spurring economic opportunity.”

Fiscal Year 2023 Project Selections

Today, DOE announced 27 projects to receive $71 million to develop innovative and equitable clean mobility options, alleviating supply chain concerns for EV batteries, and increasing EV drive range. Funded through DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the selected projects aim to:

Lower the cost of EV batteries using inexpensive, abundant materials by developing long life-cycle, high-energy density lithium sulfur batteries;

by developing long life-cycle, high-energy density lithium sulfur batteries; Improve the efficiency and convenience of public transportation by developing and demonstrating system-level approaches to equitable mobility access;

by developing and demonstrating system-level approaches to equitable mobility access; Advance on-board EV charging systems through the research and demonstration of innovative EV charging systems, including bi-directional charging;

through the research and demonstration of innovative EV charging systems, including bi-directional charging; Increase EV drive range by developing sustainable lightweight materials, including door panels and EV battery enclosures.

Advanced Battery R&D Consortium

The United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) of Southfield, Michigan, will receive $60 million for pre-competitive, vehicle-related advanced battery R&D that addresses critical priorities for the next phase of widescale EV commercialization. The consortium will focus on R&D for EV batteries with enhanced performance; EV batteries using earth-abundant and domestically available battery materials; light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicle batteries; and more cost-efficient battery recycling processes.

The consortium will accelerate battery R&D that is relevant and responsive to the needs of EV manufacturers and will contribute to the domestic battery supply chain and recycling ecosystem that are essential to meeting the rapidly growing demand for EV batteries.

To ensure the benefits of a clean transportation system are shared equally, all applicants for both VTO funding opportunities were required to include a community benefits plan that addressed each of these objectives.

Learn more about the selected projects and other work funded by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. DOE and the applicants will first undergo a negotiation and DOE may cancel award negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason.

Courtesy of U.S. DOE.

