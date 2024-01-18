Rad Power Bikes Cuts E-Bike Prices For 2024

Rad Power Bikes has reduced the prices on its e-bikes, and buyers can get anywhere from $100 to $1000 off of the last retail price, so if you’ve been waffling about purchasing one of the company’s bikes until now, it might be a good time to pull out your wallet.

The biggest savings are on the RadTrike, the 3-wheeled e-bike that offers “confidence-inspiring stability” and the convenience and fun of an electric assist. Its regular retail price was $2499, but this electric trike that’s powered by a 750W hub motor and a 48V 480 Wh battery with a 55-mile range is now just $1499. Trikes aren’t for everyone, but they are an excellent choice for those whose mobility might be otherwise limited, as they are easy to load and mount when parked, offer room for carrying groceries and whatnot, and are great for those who might be challenged balancing a regular two-wheeler.

The RadRover 6, in either the step-through frame or the conventional frame, usually retails for $2099, but $500 price cut brings that down to a much more palatable $1599. With a 750W motor and a battery good for about 45 miles per charge, plus front and rear fenders, an integrated headlight and tail/brake light, a front suspension fork, 4″ fat tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and both pedal assist and a throttle, the RadRover 6 is a great choice for an all-around city bike, whether that’s for commuting or running errands or just plain fun.

Other models are also seeing price drops, as the RadRunner Plus and RadRunner 2 are both priced at $100 off, the RadWagon 4 is $200 off, and the folding RadExpand 5 is $50 off. You can see the full lineup at Rad Power Bikes.

