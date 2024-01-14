Top Range for 2023 EVs Was 516 Miles on a Single Charge in USA
In model year (MY) 2023, the highest top range for an EV was 516 miles on a single charge (Lucid Air), while the median range for all EV models rose to a new high of 270 miles. The number of models and their ranges have greatly increased since modern EVs were introduced in 2011, when four models were available with ranges spanning 63 to 94 miles per charge.
Note: Range is based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Does not include plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fueleconomy.gov website, accessed November 7, 2023.
