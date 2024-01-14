Eleven KM8 electric buses from BYD Motors were recently added to the WSTA fleet in Wenatchee, Washington. Photo from BYD.

More than Half of U.S. Transit Buses Used Advanced Technology or Alternative Fuels in 2020

12 hours ago US Department of Energy 1 Comment
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

In 2020, more than half (56%) of all transit buses were either hybrid electric or powered by an alternative fuel such as natural gas, propane, hydrogen, biodiesel, or electricity. In 1996, the vast majority (95.4%) of transit buses were powered by conventional petroleum diesel. By 2020, conventional diesel transit buses represented only 42.7% of the total fleet. Natural gas, including compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), fueled 30.2% of transit buses in 2020 while 18.8% were hybrid electric, 5.6% ran on biodiesel, and 1.4% were powered by hydrogen.

Transit Buses by Fuel Type, 1996-2020

Source: American Public Transportation Association, 2022 Public Transportation Fact Book, Appendix A, Table 35.

See more Transportation Facts of the Week.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Our Latest EVObsession Video

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!
Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

US Department of Energy

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

US Department of Energy has 791 posts and counting. See all posts by US Department of Energy