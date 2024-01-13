What I Learned At Himiway’s Booth At CES 2024, Plus Its 8 New Models!

In this article, I cover news of what Himiway showed at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) while also including what I learned about the company’s existing product line and e-bikes in general.

CES Announcements

At CES 2024, Himiway Bikes announced several exciting new products and innovations in the e-bike industry. The company unveiled four new series and a total of eight new electric bike models set to launch in 2024. These new models include the C1, C3, C5, D5 Pro, D7 Pro, A7 Pro, X5 Pro, and X5 Ultra.

The C1 is an electric bike designed for children ages 4-12, with a 50-mile range and reliable hydraulic brakes for safety and comfort. The C3 is a multifunctional electric bike that can carry cargo and passengers, making it a versatile option for families. The C5 is an electric motorbike with a high-performance motor and dual suspension system, providing a dynamic riding experience.

The D5 Pro and D7 Pro are commuter e-bikes with powerful motors and long-range batteries, making them ideal for daily commuting. The A7 Pro is a full-suspension commuter e-bike, featuring a mid-drive motor and a four-bar linkage suspension system for a comfortable and smooth ride.

The X5 Pro and X5 Ultra are high-performance e-bikes with powerful motors, long-range batteries, and advanced suspension systems for off-road riding.

In addition to the new e-bike models, Himiway also showcased its commitment to innovation and sustainability with cutting-edge e-bike technology demonstrations and interactive experiences at their booth.

C1 Kids E-Bike

This new model aimed at kids from 4 to 12 years old has a 350W motor and a durable aluminum frame that can support 165 pounds. This is Himiway’s first e-bike without pedals, reminiscent of the Rupp minibike my friend let me enjoy occasionally while growing up, without the pollution, hassles, and maintenance they require. With safety being a top priority, the C1 features both hydraulic and electronic braking systems. This means when you apply the brakes, it cuts off the power to the motor so that your brakes aren’t fighting the motor. The bike can be set to 3 different speed modes, so that as your child gets better skills and judgement, you can upgrade it from low speed (7 mph) to mid speed (13 mph) to high speed (15 mph). This way the e-bike can grow with your child and you don’t end up having to buy 3 different products for your child as they grow. With a 50-mile range, you will likely run out of energy before the e-bike does. At a price point of $799, it is an affordable investment designed to last many years.

C3 Cargo Bike & C5 Electric Motorbike

The C3 Cargo isn’t out yet, but it is an upgrade to the Big Dog currently available at $1,999. Himiway will also offer an optional extended seat and pegs so that you can bring one or two kids with you on this e-bike.

The C5 Motorbike is also not yet available, but with the whole new frame, it is a significant expansion for the company into a whole new market segment.

D5 Pro & D7 Pro All-Terrain E-Bikes

The D5 Pro (also known as the Zebra Pro) features a powerful 750W motor and a battery providing a range up to 60 miles. The newly upgraded model offers the durability of a mid-drive motor and a torque sensor. I had the chance to drive one of their bikes with a torque sensor around the crowded CES floor, and the smoothness of it helped me not run anyone over. I have found that cadence sensor on some e-bikes can cause the electric boost to be sudden and unexpected at times, so I really appreciated the torque sensor. The D7 Pro (also known as the Cobra Pro) has a 1000W mid-drive motor, and with upgrades to its transmission, suspension, and braking systems is capable of extreme off-road capabilities.

Discovery Series: A7 Pro

The upcoming A7 Pro from their Discovery Series is a top-of-the-line electric city commuter bike equipped with a mid-drive and full suspension. Redefining the norms, they have incorporated innovative mountain bike characteristics into urban commuter bikes. The A7 Ultra, a pioneering mid-drive full-suspension commuter e-bike, combines a four-bar linkage suspension system with a mid-drive motor, guaranteeing an exceptional and enjoyable riding experience.

Ultra Series: X5 Pro, X5 Ultra

These two new lightweight carbon fiber e-bikes are aimed at consumers looking for the lowest weight, making the bike easier to transport and improving handling. Carbon fiber also allows aerodynamic shapes, reducing wind resistance and allowing increased speed and range. It also looks really cool!

Rambler

Although this bike isn’t new, this it the bike I test drove and felt best meets my needs for commuting. It looks pretty boring compared to the new models, but it is what I like for a daily driver. I loved the smooth feel of the power delivery enabled by the torque sensor and like the practicality of the cargo rack and fenders. The step-thru frame makes it easy to ride without lifting your leg over the back.

Conclusion

I’d like to thank Todd Fisher from the Himiway team for taking the time to educate me on all their new models and explaining the technology in a way that was very understandable. I was surprised that Himiway is expanding its line so much for 2024, but it has a great base of products and I feel this is a good time to take advantage of a growing market. The real differences I noticed in their designs versus some other manufacturers’ is they are custom designed for the market they are targeting. Some other companies just market generic designs they you can buy from several marketing companies.

I also think their two-year parts and labor warranty is an important part of their value proposition. You work with one of their 350 dealers to resolve any problems, or if you aren’t close to a dealer, they will support you directly and ship you any parts needed and videos on how to replace them.

Disclosure: I am a shareholder in Tesla [TSLA], BYD [BYDDY], Nio [NIO], XPeng [XPEV], Hertz [HTZ], NextEra Energy [NEP], and several ARK ETFs. But I offer no investment advice of any sort here. Himiway assisted in paying my travel expenses to CES 2024. All images by Paul Fosse or from Himiwaybike.com

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here