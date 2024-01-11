Atlanta Is Offering Residents A Generous E-Bike Rebate This Spring

Offering incentives for choosing clean tech alternatives can be a great way to get more people to buy in to the process of making a change on a personal level that can also have an impact on local and regional level, and while EV incentives are all well and good, they tend to leave a lot of people out in the cold due to the high upfront cost. E-bike incentives, on the other hand, have the potential to be much more impactful in the lives of people with lower incomes. As we’ve seen with the recent news about the success of Colorado’s e-bike rebate program, people are ready and willing to make the leap into electric micromobility if the right incentives are in place, and now Atlanta, Georgia, is getting on board with a similar program.

Beginning in the spring of 2024, residents of Atlanta can apply for e-bike rebates from the Atlanta Regional Commission, which can greatly offset the price of acquiring an emissions-free personal transportation option. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the program is funded by a $1,000,000 investment from the City of Atlanta, and it is intended to “break down barriers to e-bike ownership, reduce transportation costs, and replace solo car trips to work, the grocery store, and local parks and recreation centers.”

Although the program is described as providing rebates, which are typically reimbursed to people after the fact, the Atlanta program will use “upfront rebates” (which is essentially a discount on the purchase price at the point of sale) at local bike shops for qualifying residents, and the program is expected to help underwrite the purchase of up to 1000 e-bikes.

“Income qualified residents are eligible to receive a $1,500 rebate for a standard e-bike and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike. Rebates for other residents are $500 for a standard e-bike and $1,000 for a cargo e-bike.”

Details of the program are forthcoming, and those interested in learning more can sign up for email updates at the Atlanta Regional Commission website.

