Siemens Getting 1,000 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Cars

Demonstrating the Volkswagen ID.4’s continued appeal and contributing to its growing success, German industrial tech giant Siemens AG is planning to add up to 1,000 Volkswagen ID.4 electric cars to its fleet.

Naturally, Siemens is engaged in trying to make its whole business environmentally sustainable (and many of its products and services contribute to sustainability of course), and a big part of that is electrifying much more of its transportation. The company’s entire vehicle fleet is supposed to be both electric and CO2-neutral by 2030. Volkswagen Financial Services is now helping the company to achieve these goals.

Stefan Kurz, Head of Global Fleet Management at Siemens, explained why they chose the ID.4 for such a big part of their fleet transformation. “We chose the Volkswagen ID.4 because, in our opinion, the vehicle offers a good combination of range, charging speed, trunk volume, and price.” Those are also reasons why the ID.4 was 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year. That award is focused on which vehicles will make the largest positive impact on the world, and this news from Siemens is another example of how the ID.4 continues to do that.

“Fleets of companies and public authorities provide significant leverage for the market ramp-up of e-mobility. Therefore, the electrification of vehicle fleets is also of central importance to us at Volkswagen Financial Services. We are observing that more and more fleet managers are also electrifying their service vehicles. This shows how suitable and practical electric mobility has become for everyday use,” said Armin Villinger, Chairman of the Management Board of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH.

“The fleet customer business is of great importance to Volkswagen. That is why we are pleased to continue our long-standing and trusting cooperation with Siemens into the era of electromobility,” stressed Achim Schaible, Chairman and Spokesman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Germany.

“The electrification of our fleet is a clear commitment to achieving our climate goals. But we also want to be a pioneer in our industry and send a clear signal for sustainable fleet management in line with our DEGREE framework,” explained Stefan Kurz, Head of Global Fleet Management at Siemens.

As reported earlier today, Volkswagen’s BEV sales rose 21.1% in 2023, reaching 394,000 sales. The ID.4 was the biggest part of that increase. 30,000 were delivered in Germany (+63% over the 2022 figure) and 38,000 were delivered in the USA (+84% over 2022).

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here