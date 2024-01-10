Hot Deal: Save Over $100 On This 4-Element Induction Cooktop

If you’re interested in getting your home off of natural (methane) gas, or you want to upgrade your electric coil stovetop, an induction stove is the way to go. Induction stoves are much more energy-efficient, safer to use, healthier to operate, have much more precise temperature control, heat up faster, and are easier to clean. Induction stoves will likely will be a standard feature in the all-electric homes of the future, but you don’t have to wait for the future to take advantage of cooking with electrons, or to invest in a full-sized electric range, as there are already a number of standalone induction “burners” on the market, as well as drop-in induction cooktops that can clean up your cooking.

In the words of professional chef Rachelle Boucher, the number one reason she prefers induction cooking over other methods is “cooking power, control, and flexibility.” “The speed and power are so exciting to use, but even more fun is the ability to achieve precise temperatures and hold temperatures perfectly,” and her secondary reasons are “safety, comfort, and air quality.” We know that indoor air pollution is high when using gas stoves, which in turn ups the risks to personal health to a large degree, and that by switching to induction or other electric cooking methods, it “significantly improves indoor air quality, and reduces exposure to both nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.”

For those looking to upgrade their kitchen with a full-sized cooktop, there’s a hot deal going on right now on a 30″ 4-element induction cooktop from Empava. Regularly selling for about $500, the unit is currently priced at just $386.10, which is a 23% discount. It features a ceramic glass surface, one 10″ heating element, one 8″ heating element, one 7″ heating element, and one 6″ heating element, and comes with a 2-year warranty. It does require 240 Volt wiring with a 40 amp breaker, so if that is not already present, be sure to factor in the additional cost when planning this upgrade.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here