U.S. Battery Storage Capacity Expected to Nearly Double in 2024

Two states with rapidly growing wind and solar generating fleets account for the bulk of the capacity additions. California has the most installed battery storage capacity of any state, with 7.3 GW, followed by Texas with 3.2 GW. The rapid growth of variable solar and wind capacity in states such as California and Texas supports growth in battery storage, which works by storing excess power in periods of low electricity demand and releasing power when electricity demand is high. The remaining states have a total of around of 3.5 GW of installed battery storage capacity.

Planned and currently operational U.S. utility-scale battery capacity totaled around 16 GW at the end of 2023. Developers plan to add another 15 GW in 2024 and around 9 GW in 2025, according to our latest Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory.

Battery storage projects are getting larger in the United States. The battery storage facility owned by Vistra and located at Moss Landing in California is currently the largest in operation in the country, with 750 megawatts (MW).

Developers expect to bring more than 300 utility-scale battery storage projects on line in the United States by 2025, and around 50% of the planned capacity installations will be in Texas. The five largest new U.S. battery storage projects that are scheduled to be deployed in California and Texas in 2024 or 2025 are:

Lunis Creek BESS SLF (Texas, 621 MW)

Clear Fork Creek BESS SLF (Texas, 600 MW)

Hecate Energy Ramsey Storage (Texas, 500 MW)

Bellefield Solar and Energy Storage Farm (California, 500 MW)

Dogwood Creek Solar and BESS (Texas, 443 MW)

Principal contributors: Katherine Antonio, Alex Mey

Courtesy of U.S. EIA’s Today in Energy.

