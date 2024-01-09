The Futuristic-Looking P1 Electric Scooter Promises “Thrilling Performance” & Modular Cargo Options

If you’re looking for an electric micromobility option, but pedaling an e-bike just isn’t your thing, then an electric scooter might be just the ticket. Maybe not a kick scooter, as they tend to be quite limited in what they can haul and where they can be safely ridden, but a Vespa-style scooter that can be used as a commuter vehicle, a grocery-getter, or just a fun and emissions-free transportation option. And if that sort of personal electric vehicle appeals to you, take a gander at the P1, an electric scooter with lines straight out of our cyberpunk future.

From Brooklyn-based Infinite Machine, the P1 is one of those ‘on the cusp’ type of small electric vehicles, as it straddles the line between being a moped/scooter and a motorcycle-ish type of personal conveyance. The initial launch of the P1 was announced back in early October of last year, but it somehow flew under the radar here at CleanTechnica until now, and it appears that models from its initial production run of 1000 units have already been spoken for.

“P1 is the vehicle of our dreams: a beautiful, fast, smart tool for exploring cities. It is the culmination of years of research, design, and engineering, representing our vision for a post-car future.” — Infinite Machine co-founder Joseph Cohen

The basic specs on the P1 are impressive, with a 6kW hub motor (12kW peak) enabling speeds of up to 55 mph (although a Class M license is required), or it can be ridden at a tamer 35 mph (no license required), and its estimated range between charges is about 60 miles. The motor is powered by two removable 72V 30Ah batteries, with the option of adding two additional batteries “for even more power,” and the P1 has a “Turbo Boost” for additional speed, as well as a reverse mode for easier maneuverability.

“In cities full of gridlock, we built a product to enable freedom and autonomy. We’ve been riding motorcycles and scooters for years, but we were fundamentally unsatisfied with what’s in market. That led us to build P1.” — co-founder Eddie Cohen

In addition to the performance aspect of the P1, which the company promises to be “thrilling,” the practicality of the scooter as a useful transportation option is something that deserves mention. The P1 offers under-seat storage as well as the option for attaching pannier-type cargo modules, and perhaps even adding a little cargo trailer as well, so the need for hauling enough for a single rider’s needs is well-met. One notable missing feature is rear-view mirrors, which seems like a strange omission for a vehicle meant for dense traffic, but perhaps those are something to be added to future builds.

The P1’s aluminum and steel monochassis has a definite Cybertruck-like look to it, and considering that this is also a brand spanking new vehicle, it may also fall prey to the same production hell that Tesla has been plagued with if the demand for this scooter spikes after its initial run. And considering that the P1 as shown on the Infinite Machine website is an alpha build, we can probably expect a number of changes in the design and specs of the unit in the final build, which may take 12 to 18 months to be completed and shipped to customers.

Other compelling features of the P1 are the inclusion of a wireless CarPlay and Android Auto system (and a built-in speaker) and the potential for over-the-air software updates in the future, an accompanying app (of course) that will allow riders to remotely manage and/or track the P1, and an alarm system that can immobilize the unit by locking the motor. All of these features come at a cost, naturally, and as the Infinite Machine P1 is initially priced starting at $10,000, it’s not chump change. These scooters are clearly intended for early adopters, so it’s probably best to keep your wallet in your pocket until they’ve gone from alpha to beta to a ‘final’ version and been fully road-tested by the initial group of buyers. That being said, you can sign up on the website for for email notifications about when the next lot of production models will be open for pre-order.

Images courtesy of Infinite Machine.

