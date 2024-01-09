Hot Deal, Today Only: 25% Off Greenworks 60V Chainsaw + Pole Saw Combo
Got a yard or property with trees which requires regular cleanup or maintenance? Tired of the noise and smell of a 2-stroke gas chainsaw and/or pole saw? If so, then you might want to take a look at this hot deal from Greenworks, which is good for today only (January 9th, 2024).
The 60V 18″ cordless chainsaw and 10″ pole saw combo kit comes with a 4.0Ah battery and a charger, and regularly retails for $539.98, but by using the promo code “DOTD0109” at checkout, you’ll save 25%. The cordless chainsaw offers 20% more torque and faster cutting than a 42cc gas-powered chainsaw, and can make up to 150 cuts through 4″x4″ pieces of wood on a single charge, plus it has zero emissions and needs no tune-ups or the mixing of oil and gas to run it. With no pulling to start necessary, just a simple pull of the throttle, it’s easier on the body to get going, and because it’s 20% lighter than a comparable gas-powered chainsaw, it’s also less fatiguing to run.
The pole saw offers a 10″ cutting bar for making quick work of pruning tasks, and its 9-foot extension enables a long reach without having to pull out a ladder every time. It has 20% more torque than a comparable 21cc gas-powered pole saw, and is also 30% lighter, so it’s much easier to handle, especially considering that most of the time, it’s used overhead and not out in front like a chainsaw. Check out the full specs at Greenworks, and be sure to use that promo code (DOTD0109) when checking out for 25% off.
