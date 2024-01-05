Hot Deal: Aventon’s Pace 500.2 E-Bike Is Just $1000 Right Now

Have you been waiting for the right time to pick up a new e-bike for the new year? If so, and your budget is right around $1000, then take a closer look at Aventon’s Pace 500.2 e-bike, because it is currently on sale for $999, down from its regular retail price of $1599.

We’ve ridden and reviewed a number of different models of e-bikes from Aventon over that last few years, and pretty much every review has been positive. Aventon’s e-bikes are well-designed and well-built, and are reliable micromobility machines, whether for running errands and grabbing groceries or for fun and fitness, so you can buy one with confidence. And with a standard 2-year warranty, you don’t need to risk your hard-earned money on something that may not last long enough to get your money’s worth.

The Aventon Pace 500.2 is a cruiser-style city bike features a 500W hub motor paired with a 48V 12.8Ah (614Wh) battery that is good for up to 48 miles of range. Its top speed of 28 mph is plenty fast enough to get you to your destination with a smile on your face, and its 5 levels of pedal assist plus 8 gears make it easy for you to match the motor’s output to your comfort level and riding style. It can handle a total weight of rider plus gear of 300 pounds, its 52-pound weight means that it’s not a total pain in the neck to lift onto a rack or up stairs, and when outfitted with lights, fenders, and a front and/or rear rack, it can serve as a great commuter bike. Take a closer look at the Aventon Pace 500.2 e-bike, which is priced at $999 right now.

