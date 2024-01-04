Hot Deals On Bluetti, Jackery, & EcoFlow Portable Power Stations

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be better prepared for emergencies, power outages, the apocalypse, and the like, or if your resolution is to get out off-grid more often, then you’re in luck, because right now, there are a handful of really hot deals on portable power stations (and solar panels to charge them).

BLUETTI’s AC180 portable power station, with 1152Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 batteries, can put out 1800W (2700W peak), and has a number of output ports, including 4 AC ports, 4 USB-A and 1 USB-C port, and a 12V car outlet port, as well as a wireless charging pad. It can be fully charged via AC in an hour, or when charged with solar, in about 3 hours (depending on size of panels). It usually costs about $1000, but right now it’s $649, which is a 35% discount. If you’d like the same unit, but with a 120W solar panel to charge it, which normally runs about $1200, it’s available at a 30% discount right now, bringing the price down to $838.

Jackery’s Explorer 2000 PRO portable power station, with 2160Wh of capacity in its lithium batteries, can put out 2200W (4400W peak), and has 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A outlets, 2 USB-C 100W outlets, and a 12V car outlet. It can be fully charged via AC in two hours, or 2.5 hours when connected to 6 of Jackery’s SolarSaga 200W panels. It normally retails for about $1900, but is currently on sale at 37% off, bringing the price down to $1199. If you’d like to get the bundle that includes two of the SolarSaga 200W panels, which is normally $3600, it is currently selling at a 44% discount, which brings the price down to $1999.

EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 portable power station, which has 1024Wh of capacity in its LiFePO4 batteries, can put out 1800W (2700W peak), and can be expanded with extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh in capacity. It can be fully charged with the two 100W solar panels that come with it in about 5 hours, and is good for 3000 or more charging cycles, which means years and years of use. It normally retails for about $1300, but is available at 36% off right now, which brings the price down to $828. If you’d like go up in capacity, the EcoFlow DELTA Max portable power station, with 2016Wh of capacity and 2400W of output (5000W peak), along with a 220W folding solar panel, is currently on sale at 38% off of its regular retail price of $2400, as a hot deal at $1499.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here