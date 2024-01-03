Heybike To Show Off New Hauler E-Bike

Heybike, a dedicated e-bike manufacturer, recently announced a new bike: the Hauler. Along with other popular e-bikes from the brand (we’ve reviewed some of them), like the Horizon, the Mars 2.0, the Ranger S, and the Tyson, the Hauler e-bike will be on display at CES 2024. With an aim to delivery on the company’s “Heybike, Your Ride, Your Electric Future!” slogan, Heybike aims to provide riders with an exceptional riding experience through these new e-bikes. Let’s take a quick look at the Hauler!

Details of the Hauler E-Bike

The Hauler e-bike is specifically designed for carrying cargo, while also providing everyday utility in urban areas. One notable feature of the Hauler is its dual-battery design, with an 18Ah front battery and a 12.52Ah rear battery. By incorporating two powerful batteries into but one bike frame, this electric bike promises exceptional range, eliminating any concerns of running out of battery power while on the go with a heavy load you wouldn’t want to move on pedal power alone. On top of that, the Hauler e-bike boasts a 750W motor, capable of reaching a class 3 speed of up to 28 mph.

One key feature Heybike wants us to know about is a personalized DIY pegboard that enables customers to attach various accessories and cargo holders, providing ample space for carrying purposes and . Whether it’s transporting groceries or mounting additional lights and tools, the Hauler’s pegboard offers limitless opportunities for riders to haul anything and do anything.

The company also promises that transporting heavy cargo can also be an effortless and reliable affair with the Hauler e-bike. It’s equipped with a Shimano 7-speed gear system, 5 levels of pedal assistance, and two 20”*3.0” tires (a nice compromise, IMHO). Heybike also says it ensures a smooth and comfortable ride on any terrain. With a payload capacity of 440 lbs, this bike can handle real loads.

To deliver on safety, the Hauler e-bike features a hydraulic disc brake and front fork suspension and an automatic headlight and taillight keep you visible. It’s optimized for riders in the height range of between 5’3” and 6’3”, so most people can use it to deliver things and services.

Heybike worked with a panel of real riders to make sure the Hauler e-bike was designed to do not only grocery getting, but also long-distance travel with all of the battery capacity. Whether riders need to deliver goods and services or just want the freedom to explore suburban areas with a bigger load, Heybike says this e-bike effortlessly delivers.

Other Models Will Be Showcased At The Heybike Booth

Heybike will also show off a range of other e-bike models, such as Horizon, Mars 2.0, Ranger S, and Tyson. The choice of this lineup is no accident, as they’ve gained immense popularity among American customers. Horizon, a full-suspension e-bike, receiving high praise from numerous Heybike riders, as well.

In addition to these existing models, Aaron, the Director of Heybike’s R&D Department, has hinted at the unveiling of another e-bike that boasts advanced materials, a powerful motor, and is poised to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry, but details on that will not be released until the show.

