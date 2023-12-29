Hot Deal: 45% Off Of This Motorbike-Style E-Bike From Hover-1
For those who want a beefier 2-wheeled ride, the motorbike-styled e-bikes might be just what the doctor ordered. We are starting to see more and more of these moto-inspired electric bikes on the market, many of which have fat tires for both on- and off-road riding, a fat suspension fork up front, a rear rack and accessories like mirrors and a big headlight. Outfit them with saddlebags and some fenders or mudguards, and they are for all intents and purposes, a low-speed electric motorcycle or moped, which some riders prefer over traditional road, city, or mountain bike styles.
There’s a hot deal going on right now for one of these motorbike-style e-bikes, the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750, which brings the price down 45% from its full retail price of $2999 to a much more palatable $1640. The Altai Pro R750 features a 750W hub motor, 20″ fat tires, hydraulic disc brakes, an adjustable front suspension fork, a large headlight and a tail-light, plus turn signals. This e-bike comes with some useful commuter accessories, such as two rearview mirrors, saddlebags, a rear rack and mudguard, plus couple of storage bags and a folding bike lock. It has both a 5-level pedal assist (top speed limited to 28 mph) and a throttle (top speed limited to 20 mph), a 55-mile range, and like many e-bikes these days, there’s accompanying app. Check out the full specs of the Altai Pro R750 here, or take a look at the 500W version here, which is also available at a deep discount.
