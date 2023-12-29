Hot Deal: 45% Off Of This Motorbike-Style E-Bike From Hover-1

For those who want a beefier 2-wheeled ride, the motorbike-styled e-bikes might be just what the doctor ordered. We are starting to see more and more of these moto-inspired electric bikes on the market, many of which have fat tires for both on- and off-road riding, a fat suspension fork up front, a rear rack and accessories like mirrors and a big headlight. Outfit them with saddlebags and some fenders or mudguards, and they are for all intents and purposes, a low-speed electric motorcycle or moped, which some riders prefer over traditional road, city, or mountain bike styles.

There’s a hot deal going on right now for one of these motorbike-style e-bikes, the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750, which brings the price down 45% from its full retail price of $2999 to a much more palatable $1640. The Altai Pro R750 features a 750W hub motor, 20″ fat tires, hydraulic disc brakes, an adjustable front suspension fork, a large headlight and a tail-light, plus turn signals. This e-bike comes with some useful commuter accessories, such as two rearview mirrors, saddlebags, a rear rack and mudguard, plus couple of storage bags and a folding bike lock. It has both a 5-level pedal assist (top speed limited to 28 mph) and a throttle (top speed limited to 20 mph), a 55-mile range, and like many e-bikes these days, there’s accompanying app. Check out the full specs of the Altai Pro R750 here, or take a look at the 500W version here, which is also available at a deep discount.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here