Electric School Buses More Than Doubled In USA From March 2022 To June 2023
According to the World Resources Institute, the number of electric school buses operating or delivered in the United States rose from 598 in March 2022 to 1,285 in June 2023. The number of electric school buses that have been ordered or awarded funding (see note) nearly tripled in the same period. Forty-nine states had electric school bus commitments as of June 2023. There were nearly 450,000 school buses in the U.S. in 2023.
Note: An electric school bus is “committed” when a school district or fleet operator has been awarded funding to purchase it or has made a formal agreement for a purchase with a dealer or manufacturer. Committed buses also include those in operation and buses that have been delivered to the school district or fleet operator.
Source: World Resources Institute, The State of Electric School Bus Adoption in the US, September 21, 2023.
Article from US Department of Energy.
