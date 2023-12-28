NIO ET9 — Sleek, Slick, & Smart

NIO held its NIO Day 2023 a few days ago. The first thing that stood out to me about the event was this picture:

It looks like a Taylor Swift concert or something. According to the company, more than 10,000 people were at the event, which was held at the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center Stadium. That looks like a fun event, and it impresses upon the viewer how strong and excited about the company the fan base is. I should say, the customer base, but that just makes my point yet again.

The second thing that jumped out to me was the hot new ET9. As I stated in the title, the model looks sleek, slick, and smart. NIO calls it the company’s “smart electric executive flagship.” The exterior grabs one’s attention without being too loud, but the view from the interior hints at 1st class seating in an airplane. I love the light bar and controls in the middle of the ceiling, and the split moonroof offers a cool, unique.

“NIO ET9 adopts a four-seat layout. The innovative ‘Sky Island’ and ‘Executive Bridge’ create exclusive first-class comfort. Inside the ‘Executive Bridge’, NIO ET9 offers a 360-degree versatile tray table for the passengers in the rear seats, which can be adjusted at any angle. The first-class rear seats of NIO ET9 file 24 self-developed patented technologies, with a maximum backrest adjustment angle of 45 degrees, a seat cushion width of 582mm, and 11 adjustments with one click, providing benchmarking comfortable experience. Moreover, the 7 electric sunshades can be activated with one click,” NIO writes.

“SkyRide Intelligent Chassis System of NIO ET9 integrates three core hardware systems — steer-by-wire, rear-wheel steering, and full active suspension — for the first time, making it the world’s only driven-by-wire intelligent chassis. In the face of complex road conditions, NIO ET9 can deliver a driving experience akin to traveling on a flat surface.”

NIO says that the ET9 is packed with original, innovative technology. That’s hard to believe when the auto industry is so big and so much in the industry is shared across companies because it comes from the same suppliers. But it’s hard to not be a bit impressed by these numbers: the ET9 includes “100 NIO full-stack technologies, including 17 world-first technologies, 52 leading technologies, and 525 patents filed.”

The car also includes Full-Domain 900V Architecture, which is a first for China. It comes with a peak power charging capacity of 600 kW and a peak charging current of 765 amps. It can add 255 kilometers (158 miles) in just 5 minutes! Naturally, being a NIO, it can also use battery swapping. Frankly, this is all top tier. But there’s more!

“NIO ET9 boasts a self-developed intelligent system, where NIO’s super computing platform Adam 2.0 supports computing functions in six major areas, namely intelligent driving, digital cockpit, intelligent chassis, body, e-powertrain, and cloud. NIO premiered its first 5nm automotive-grade chip for AD, the NX9031, achieving a strong combination of computing power and proprietary algorithms. It shares computing resources between autonomous driving and cockpit domains, ensuring ultimate safety and efficiency. SkyOS, NIO’s vehicle operating system, creates a technical cluster covering vehicle control, intelligent driving, cockpit, and mobile connectivity, constituting the ‘soul’ of the executive flagship.”

The one downside of all this news: the ET9 won’t start being delivered to customers until the 1st quarter of 2025. So, there’s more than a year to wait. I imagine it will be worth the wait, though. The ET9 is a stunner inside and out.

