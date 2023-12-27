Electric Cargo & Utility Scooters Could Be An Apt Form Factor For Deliveries

The delivery of goods and services in urban areas can be a big source of air pollution and traffic congestion, and although e-bikes and electric cargo bikes are starting to make inroads into what was previously only the domain of vans and trucks, there’s another type of small electric vehicle that could be put to use in those same roles — the electric scooter. Conventional kick-style scooters that have been electrified might be great for transporting people, but there isn’t much room to haul anything on them, and that’s where the Scootility, an electric utility scooter, comes in.

Promising to be easier to maneuver than conventional cargo bikes, and faster to ‘refuel’ thanks to swappable battery packs, the Scootility might be a worthy alternative for deliveries, transporting maintenance and service providers, and perhaps even emergency response, especially in indoor areas and campus-based businesses and organizations. With 140 liters of cargo capacity in a locking box (which could also be quickly swapped on and off the scooter), full suspension and large (for a scooter) tires for a smooth ride, a foldable steering column, and a small turning radius, the Scootility is “engineered for rapid deliveries and other professional payloads.”

“With ample cargo capacity in a compact form that threads through congestion and that’s easy to park, the utility scooter is a perfect fit for rapid urban deliveries of meals, groceries, and other items. It’s also ideal for staff on campuses, technicians for service providers, emergency responders in congested urban environments, and a wide range of other use cases in corporate and institutional fleets.”

Although the Scootility itself is currently only in a prototype phase, the Vancouver-based startup behind it is working toward a production model and is looking for seed investors, but no details about a timeline or further specs are available. For more information, see the company website.

