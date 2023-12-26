Hot Deals On VTOMAN Power Stations & Solar Panels

‘Tis the season to start thinking of what items might be useful in the event of an extreme winter weather situation where the power may be out for awhile… If the idea of being without electricity for a day or more is incredibly uncomfortable, then perhaps you might consider buying a portable power station or two in order to help keep the electricity flowing to essential items in your home. And wouldn’t you know it, there are some hot deals through the end of the year on portable power stations from VTOMAN.

The VTOMAN Jump 1800 Portable Power Station is priced at just $799, a 43% discount on its regular price of $1399. It’s an 1800W/1548Wh LiFePO4 battery that can provide up to 3600W in peak power, and has enough ports to be able to charge up to 12 devices at a time (though that is probably not the best way to use your emergency backup power source). It has three 110V AC Outlets, two 12V/10A outlets, one 12V/10V car port, four USB-A ports, and two USB-C PD 100W ports, and two input ports. Charging is via AC outlet (80% within 6.5 hours), 12V car outlet (13 hours to full), or solar (about 10-15 hours to full with 200W solar panels). This portable power station can also be expanded to 3096Wh of storage with the VTOMAN Jump 1500 Expansion Battery (sold separately).

VTOMAN also has other portable power stations on sale, including:

Jump 1000 Portable Power Station 1000W/1408Wh — Regularly $1299, this unit is on sale for $999, but a $350 coupon is available, bringing the price down to $649.

Jump 1500X Portable Power Station 1500W/828Wh — Regularly $799, this unit is on sale for just $498, a 43% savings over the usual retail price.

Jump 600X Portable Power Station 600W/299Wh — Regularly $399, this unit is on sale for just $299, which is a 25% savings.

If you’d like to add some solar charging capability, VTOMAN also has a couple of great deals on solar panels as well. The VS400 is a 400W 40V foldable portable solar panel that normally sells for $1099, but a $400 coupon brings the price down to $699. The VS220 Pro is a 220W 48V foldable solar panel 220W 48V that normally goes for $569, but is on sale for $509, plus a $120 coupon brings the price down to $389. Finally, the VS110 is a 110W 19V folding solar charger that sells for $299, but is currently on sale for $249, plus a $50 coupon brings the price down to just $199.

