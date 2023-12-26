Hot Deal: GOTRAX E-Bikes & Scooters On Sale For Up To $600 Off

If you’re looking to up your decarbonized transportation game in the new year, GOTRAX has a handful of electric bikes and scooters on sale right now for up to $600 off. No matter if you’re looking for first-mile/last-mile transportation, or the full monty of e-bike or e-scooter commuting, there are options to suit a number of different riding styles.

The Tundra ‘adventure’ bike, which is equally at home both on and off the road, features a 750W hub motor, a torque sensor, front suspension, 26″ x 4″ fat tires, a “shock-absorbing” seat, disc brakes, and integrated headlight and brake lights. With a top speed of 28 mph and a range of up to 74 miles, this pedal-assist and throttle e-bike has a 48V 20aH/960Wh lithium-ion battery that is fully charged in about 6 hours, and has a maximum rider weight of 265 lb. Regularly priced at $1799, the Tundra is on sale for $1399.

The CTI 3 electric bike is a solid choice for a commuter bike, and at a sale price of just $899 ($600 of full price), it’s an affordable one too. The CTI 3 has a step-through frame, an integrated rear rack, front suspension, an LED headlight, and a cushioned seat, and its 500W hub motor has a top speed of 20 mph. The 48V 14aH/672Wh battery allows for a range of up to 60 miles per charge, with a charging time of about 5 hours.

If a folding e-bike is what you need, the F3 is currently on sale for $749, which is a whopping $450 off its regular retail price. The F3 features 20″ x 4″ fat tires, a rear rack, front suspension, a 500W hub motor, and weighs about 58 pounds, so it’s fairly easy to lift up into a trunk or hatchback. The F3 has a top speed of 20 mph, and has a range of about 60 miles, with a 5-hour charge time.

For the scooter crowd, the GX1 electric scooter is currently on sale for $300 off, which brings the price down to $999. This scooter features dual suspension, dual 600W motors, a top speed of 30 mph, and a range of about 25 miles. It folds for storage, it can handle riders up to 300 pounds, and its 10″ x 3″ tires promise a smooth ride over all the bumps and cracks that city streets and sidewalks often have.

For something a little bit tamer, the Flex electric scooter is a seated scooter with 14″ tires, a rear cargo basket, an LED headlight, rear suspension, and a shock-absorbing seat. The Flex has a top speed of 20 mph, a range of about 18 miles, and charge time of 5 hours. Normally $499, the Flex is currently on sale for $399.

Check out all of the holiday deals on e-bikes and scooters at GOTRAX.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here