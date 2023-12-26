Hot Deal: GOTRAX E-Bikes & Scooters On Sale For Up To $600 Off
If you’re looking to up your decarbonized transportation game in the new year, GOTRAX has a handful of electric bikes and scooters on sale right now for up to $600 off. No matter if you’re looking for first-mile/last-mile transportation, or the full monty of e-bike or e-scooter commuting, there are options to suit a number of different riding styles.
The Tundra ‘adventure’ bike, which is equally at home both on and off the road, features a 750W hub motor, a torque sensor, front suspension, 26″ x 4″ fat tires, a “shock-absorbing” seat, disc brakes, and integrated headlight and brake lights. With a top speed of 28 mph and a range of up to 74 miles, this pedal-assist and throttle e-bike has a 48V 20aH/960Wh lithium-ion battery that is fully charged in about 6 hours, and has a maximum rider weight of 265 lb. Regularly priced at $1799, the Tundra is on sale for $1399.
The CTI 3 electric bike is a solid choice for a commuter bike, and at a sale price of just $899 ($600 of full price), it’s an affordable one too. The CTI 3 has a step-through frame, an integrated rear rack, front suspension, an LED headlight, and a cushioned seat, and its 500W hub motor has a top speed of 20 mph. The 48V 14aH/672Wh battery allows for a range of up to 60 miles per charge, with a charging time of about 5 hours.
If a folding e-bike is what you need, the F3 is currently on sale for $749, which is a whopping $450 off its regular retail price. The F3 features 20″ x 4″ fat tires, a rear rack, front suspension, a 500W hub motor, and weighs about 58 pounds, so it’s fairly easy to lift up into a trunk or hatchback. The F3 has a top speed of 20 mph, and has a range of about 60 miles, with a 5-hour charge time.
For the scooter crowd, the GX1 electric scooter is currently on sale for $300 off, which brings the price down to $999. This scooter features dual suspension, dual 600W motors, a top speed of 30 mph, and a range of about 25 miles. It folds for storage, it can handle riders up to 300 pounds, and its 10″ x 3″ tires promise a smooth ride over all the bumps and cracks that city streets and sidewalks often have.
For something a little bit tamer, the Flex electric scooter is a seated scooter with 14″ tires, a rear cargo basket, an LED headlight, rear suspension, and a shock-absorbing seat. The Flex has a top speed of 20 mph, a range of about 18 miles, and charge time of 5 hours. Normally $499, the Flex is currently on sale for $399.
Check out all of the holiday deals on e-bikes and scooters at GOTRAX.
