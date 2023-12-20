Cheaper Tesla Model Coming To China Soon? Giga Shanghai Significantly Expanding

Tesla is on the cusp of a significant expansion at its Gigafactory Shanghai, setting the stage for increased electric vehicle production and the launch of a highly anticipated budget-friendly model. This strategic move has the potential to bolster Tesla’s presence in China, amidst intensifying competition from local EV manufacturers.

The expansion is expected to pave the way for Tesla’s “Model 2” or “Model Q,” a compact hatchback rumored to carry an attractive price tag of RMB 150,000 ($21,800). Despite a temporary pause earlier this year due to data security concerns linked to Starlink, plans for the Gigafactory’s phase-three expansion are back in motion. This development could potentially double Tesla’s manufacturing capacity in China to an impressive 2 million EVs annually, though volume production of this budget-friendly Tesla isn’t anticipated until at least 2025.

In addition to vehicle production, Tesla is gearing up to supply the Chinese market with its utility-scale batteries, known as Megapacks, starting next year. This marks a significant step in Tesla’s foray into China’s energy storage market, boosting the country’s green energy infrastructure and Tesla’s revenue sources. A new facility in Shanghai, dedicated to producing these large-scale battery systems, is expected to start operations by the second quarter of 2024, with the aim of manufacturing 10,000 units or 40 GWh of Megapack batteries.

The backdrop for these developments was a recent meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Chinese President Xi Jinping, indicating a mutual interest in collaboration on green energy vehicles, energy storage, and artificial intelligence. Tesla’s Weibo statement following the meeting reflects a positive outlook on joint initiatives in these sectors, suggesting strong governmental support for Tesla’s operations.

Tesla’s strategic moves come at a crucial time, with the company experiencing a slowdown in its annual growth rate in China. The expansion and introduction of more competitively priced models are anticipated to help Tesla maintain its foothold in the Chinese market. In the broader context, Tesla’s global energy goals are ambitious, aiming for a substantial capacity of electric-chemical battery storage to support a clean energy transition, as outlined in its Master Plan 3.

As Tesla advances towards these goals, the Gigafactory Shanghai expansion and the introduction of the Megapack in China are clear indicators of the company’s commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Article courtesy of EVANNEX.

